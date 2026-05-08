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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 07, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 08, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Cashews Company Name: George J. Howe Co. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

George J. Howe Co. of Grove City, Pennsylvania is voluntarily recalling 13,619 pounds of Sunflower Seeds because it may contain undeclared tree nut (cashew) allergens. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. This product is safe to consume for anyone who does not have a Tree Nut (Cashew) allergy or sensitivity to Tree Nuts (Cashews).

The product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and reached consumers through retail grocery chains (including Foodland, Giant Eagle, Piggly Wiggly, Shop Rite, Shop N Save, Walmart and independent grocers), foodservice accounts, specialty retailers, concession/airport operators, and institutional customers across multiple states.

The recalled product can be identified as follows:

Plastic Stand-Up Pouch Container, 11 oz, Blue with SUNFLOWER SEEDS brand name, “Fresh Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Lightly Salted”, UPC of 073171003163, Best By Expiration Dates of 08/28/2026, 09/18/2026, 10/01/2026, 10/09/2026, 11/18/2026, and 12/12/2026

Plastic Stand-Up Pouch Container, 11 oz, Blue with SUNFLOWER SEEDS brand name, “Fresh Roasted Sunflower Seeds, No Salt”, UPC of 073171003200, Best By Expiration Dates of 09/24/2026, 10/30/2026, 11/18/2026, and 12/11/2026

Plastic Tub, 9.5 oz, Gold Label with Sunflower Seeds brand name, “Sunflower Seeds, roasted and salted.”, UPC of 073171027015, Best By Expiration Dates of 7/22/2026 and 09/05/2026

All products declare an allergen warning that “This product was packaged in a facility that also processes peanuts, tree nuts, milk products, soy, wheat and eggs.”

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The voluntary recall was initiated after the company discovered in a routine inspection that Sunflower Seeds containing Tree Nut (Cashews) were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Tree Nut (Cashews). Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight in the company’s production process at the changeover of products.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Sunflower Seeds are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the George J Howe Company at (800) 367 4693 M-F 8:00am to 5:00pm EST, or by email at quality@georgehowe.com.