Aptora Launches Contractor Compass 360™: A Real-Time Executive Dashboard for Field Service Businesses

Contractor Compass 360 Dashboard

New KPI dashboard gives Total Office Manager users instant year-over-year performance visibility.

When a manager walks into the office and needs to know in 30 seconds how the business is performing compared to this time last year, they don't need 40 pages of data. They need a dashboard.” — James Leichter

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptora Corporation has released Contractor Compass 360™, a new executive dashboard built directly into Total Office Manager, its all-in-one business management software for field service contractors. The dashboard delivers a real-time, year-over-year snapshot of the business metrics that matter most to owners and managers in the trades without leaving the software they already use every day.

Contractor Compass 360™ launches from within Total Office Manager with no separate database connection or additional login. The dashboard was designed by James R. Leichter, founder of Aptora and industry consultant.

Built for How Contractors Actually Run Their Business.

It surfaces key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to field service industries, including:

• Total Revenue, Gross Profit, Net Profit, and EBITDA

• Employee Billable vs. Non-Billable Ratio

• Revenue Per Employee

• And more — with full visibility into the underlying data points behind each ratio

All data is based on GAAP-compliant accrual accounting.

Why It Was Built

Leichter developed Contractor Compass 360™ after identifying a gap in how managers were using Total Office Manager's existing reporting tools. "Total Office Manager has always produced powerful, detailed reports," said Leichter. "But when a manager walks into the office and needs to know in 30 seconds how the business is performing compared to this time last year, they don't need 40 pages of data. They need a dashboard. That's exactly what Contractor Compass 360™ delivers."

The dashboard was made possible in part through AI-powered development processes at Aptora, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in modernizing its software platform.

A Modern Addition to Proven Software

Total Office Manager has long been a trusted field service management solution for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other field service businesses. Contractor Compass 360™ represents Aptora's commitment to layering modern tools onto that foundation as the company continues development of its next-generation platform, Aptora 360°.

"Field service business owners work hard and move fast," Leichter added. "They need financial intelligence that keeps up with them — not a report they have to schedule time to analyze. Contractor Compass 360™ puts the executive summary right where they need it."

Contractor Compass 360™ is available now to Total Office Manager users as part of the latest software update.

About Aptora Corporation

Aptora Corporation develops all-in-one ERP and field service management software for contractors in the trades. Total Office Manager integrates scheduling, dispatch, accounting, inventory, payroll, and more into a single platform built specifically for field service businesses. Learn more at aptora.com.

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