ArtSmart Announces Transformational $1 Million Gift from Seattle Philanthropist Maryanne Tagney

ArtSmart students perform in a year-end recital.

Second seven-figure commitment in the organization’s history will deepen impact in Seattle and support music mentorship programs nationally.

There are so many barriers and obstacles for these students and ArtSmart has proven to be a major pathway to overcoming those obstacles.” — Maryanne Tagney

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtSmart proudly announces a landmark $1 million gift from longtime supporter and Seattle philanthropist Maryanne Tagney, marking the organization’s second seven-figure commitment in two years, as it approaches a decade of impact. Beginning in 2026, this five-year gift will fuel ArtSmart’s mission to provide tuition-free music lessons and one-to-one mentorship to youth in under-resourced communities in Seattle and across the United States.In recognition of this extraordinary generosity, ArtSmart has established the Maryanne Tagney Youth Development Fund, which provides sustained support for youth programming across the organization’s growing national network.“Maryanne’s generous gift strengthens the foundation ArtSmart has spent ten years building and positions us for stable, strategic growth at an exciting moment in our evolution,” said Ahmad Mayes, Executive Director of ArtSmart. “Thanks to her investment in youth, we can plan boldly, scale responsibly, and deepen the reach of a model that we know works—so that more young people can access the power of mentorship through music.”“We are humbled and deeply grateful to Maryanne for her friendship and visionary leadership,” said Michael Fabiano, ArtSmart Board Chairman and Co-Founder. “Her commitment ensures that thousands of young people will have access not only to exceptional musical training, but to the kind of consistent, caring mentorship that can change the trajectory of a life.”Each year of the pledge, every ArtSmart student in Seattle will attend at least one Seattle Opera dress rehearsal or performance, with opportunities for backstage exploration and hands-on arts engagement. So far, students from Cascade, Evergreen, Chief Sealth and Mt. Rainier High Schools, and Denny International Middle School were able to attend Seattle Opera’s The Pirates of Penzance and Carmen during this season.Maryanne Tagney has been a steadfast champion of ArtSmart for many years, supporting its belief in the transformative power of music and mentorship. Her new pledge follows the groundbreaking $1 million commitment from philanthropist Maria Manetti Shrem, underscoring the growing national momentum behind ArtSmart’s work.“The most important thing for me about ArtSmart is that it primarily reaches young people in the BIPOC community, plus significant numbers who identify as LGBTQ+, and through the combination of music and mentorship, ArtSmart helps them gain confidence and skills that not only help them to be more successful in high school but lead to higher numbers going on to college,” says Tagney. “There are so many barriers and obstacles for these students and ArtSmart has proven to be a major pathway to overcoming those obstacles.”ArtSmart, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, currently serves thousands of students nationwide through paid professional artist-mentors who provide individualized instruction, personal development support, and long-term encouragement. Maryanne’s pledge will significantly accelerate the organization’s ability to bring its model to more students and communities.# # #About ArtSmart:Founded in 2016, ArtSmart is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides tuition-free music mentorship to youth in under-resourced communities across the United States. Through sustained weekly, one-to-one and small group mentorship with paid, professional artists, students build confidence, develop their artistic skills, and learn how to set and pursue meaningful goals. The consistent, trusting mentor relationships that ArtSmart provides creates spaces where students feel seen, supported, and encouraged to express themselves. Together, these experiences help young people imagine and pursue academic, artistic, and life opportunities beyond the classroom.ArtSmart delivers this work across the school year, serving students in cities nationwide, including New York City, Newark, Jersey City, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, and the Adirondacks region. To date, ArtSmart has provided more than 65,000 music mentorship sessions to nearly 3,000 students nationwide.

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