Sky Pirate Parasail Connects Hilton Head Island Tradition with Jet Ski Adventure

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports offers jet ski rentals alongside longstanding Hilton Head Island watersports traditions at Broad Creek Marina.

Hilton Head has a deep connection to the water, and jet skiing is one of the ways guests experience that connection firsthand.” — Doug Roth, Owner, Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Head Island has a long-established identity as a coastal destination where the water is central to how visitors and residents experience the area. Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports has been part of that culture for decades, offering a lineup that includes both traditional on-water activities and Jet Ski Rental, which continues to draw guests seeking a more active, independent experience on the water.

Watersports have been woven into Hilton Head Island’s tourism identity for generations. Activities like parasailing, dolphin cruises, and guided boat tours have long been a fixture of the island’s recreational landscape, attracting visitors who come specifically for access to its coastal waterways.

Sky Pirate Parasail offers these activities from its Broad Creek Marina location, including parasailing excursions aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat, the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, the Sunset Cocktail Cruise, the Fireworks Cruise, tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, and paddleboard rentals.

Jet ski rentals in Hilton Head Island, SC represent a distinct category within that offering, one that appeals to guests who want direct control of their experience on the water rather than a guided or group activity. Sky Pirate Parasail provides access to Hilton Head’s waterways through this format, allowing riders to navigate the area independently.

The presence of both traditional watersports and jet ski rentals under one operation reflects how Sky Pirate Parasail serves Hilton Head Island’s visitor base. Guests who arrive looking for a classic island experience, a parasailing flight or a dolphin cruise, and those drawn specifically to hands-on, fast-paced water activities can both be accommodated from the same marina location. That breadth is part of how the company has maintained a consistent presence on the island across a wide range of visitor profiles and seasonal demand.

A Message From the Owner

“Hilton Head has a deep connection to the water, and jet skiing is one of the ways guests experience that connection firsthand. We offer activities that reflect what the island has always been known for, and jet ski rentals give guests a different kind of access to these waters. Both have a place here, and that is what Sky Pirate Parasail is built around,” said Doug Roth, Owner, Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports.

About Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports is a Hilton Head Island watersports operator with over 30 years of continuous service, based at Broad Creek Marina (On the Docks), 18 Simmons Road, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29926. The company offers parasailing aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat, jet ski rentals, tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, paddleboard rentals, and specialty cruises including the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, Sunset Cocktail Cruise, and Fireworks Cruise.

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