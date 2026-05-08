Nate’s Fine Foods Announces Donation to The Taylor House

Founder and CEO Nathan Barker and his wife, Tamara, continue their support for Roseville nonprofit helping young women from foster care build independent lives

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nate’s Fine Foods, a Roseville-based food manufacturer known for simplifying kitchens with ready-to-eat ingredients, announced another contribution to The Taylor House , a local nonprofit serving young women ages 18 to 24 who have experienced foster care or are at risk.The donation was made by Nate’s Fine Foods Founder and CEO Nathan Barker and his wife, Tamara, as part of their continued commitment to supporting local organizations creating meaningful impact in the Roseville community.The Taylor House provides life skills training, affordable housing, and a supportive community for young women transitioning into adulthood. Its programs focus on confidence, discipline, self-sufficiency, education, employment readiness, transportation, financial literacy, health and wellness, and interpersonal development.“Nate’s Fine Foods was built in Roseville, and Tamara and I believe deeply in supporting organizations doing meaningful work right here in our community,” said Nathan Barker, Founder and CEO of Nate’s Fine Foods. “The Taylor House gives young women a safe place to build confidence, stability, and independence. We are honored to support their mission and help more residents take the next step toward a stronger future.”Founded in 2012, The Taylor House was created to provide safe housing, guidance, and life skills for young women aging out of foster care or facing housing instability. The organization provides a furnished home environment, weekly guidance, resident support, and access to resources designed to help young women continue their education, build healthy relationships, and move toward long-term independence.“The work being done at The Taylor House reflects the kind of community support we believe in,” Barker added. “When young women are given structure, encouragement, and a place where they feel seen and valued, their future changes. That deserves support.”Nate’s Fine Foods has grown from a ready-to-eat and individually quick frozen pasta specialist into a kitchen-simplification platform serving national restaurant chains, foodservice operators, meal-kit brands, retail ready-to-eat meal programs, grocery and club-store delis, and industrial customers. The company manufactures chef-driven ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat food components designed to reduce back-of-house labor, improve consistency, and simplify operational training.The company’s capabilities include blanching, steaming, kettle cooking, pickling, portion packaging, kitting, IQF processing, grating, custom R&D, and packaging formats designed for foodservice, meal kits, retail, and industrial programs. Nate’s Fine Foods is headquartered in Roseville, California About Nate’s Fine FoodsNate’s Fine Foods is a Roseville-based food manufacturing company specializing in ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat ingredients for foodservice, restaurant, meal kit, retail, deli, and industrial customers. Founded in 2012 by Nathan Barker, Nate’s Fine Foods helps operators simplify kitchen execution without compromising culinary intent. The company produces pasta, rice, grains, legumes, potatoes, pickled products, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, grated cheese, processed garlic, and other custom food components. Nate’s Fine Foods is SQF certified, kosher certified, organic certified, and committed to high food safety and quality standards. Visit them online at www.natesfinefood.com About The Taylor HouseThe Taylor House is a Roseville-based nonprofit organization that empowers young women ages 18 to 24 who have experienced foster care or are at risk. The organization supports their transition into adulthood through affordable housing, life skills training, education support, employment readiness, financial literacy, health and wellness resources, and a nurturing community. The Taylor House was founded by Lisa Peat in 2012 and continues to help young women build the confidence, stability, and self-sufficiency needed for independent lives.

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