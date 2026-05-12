Simply Crafted Secures Strategic Importer Endorsement; Announces Wholesale Partnerships with Wyld and Loon Labs

Simply Crafted secures MN LPHE license and Importer Endorsement, partnering with national brand Wyld and local manufacturer Loon Labs to scale operations.

Partnering with an early-mover like Loon Labs ensures that our local production is as sophisticated as our national imports.” — Lucas Stead

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Crafted , a leading Minnesota-based hemp and cannabis operator, today announced it has secured its Lower-Potency Hemp Edible (LPHE) wholesale license and a strategic Importer Endorsement from the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management. These credentials solidify the company as a primary compliant gateway for the distribution of premium cannabinoid products within the state’s rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.With the Importer Endorsement, Simply Crafted is now one of a select group of authorized entities permitted to bring out-of-state hemp-derived products into the Minnesota market. In a landmark move for the regional supply chain, Simply Crafted has announced a wholesale partnership with Wyld, the nation’s best-selling cannabis edible brand. Under this agreement, Simply Crafted serves as an approved importer and distributor, ensuring that Wyld’s industry-leading products meet Minnesota’s stringent safety and testing standards before reaching retail shelves.“Securing the Importer Endorsement is a significant milestone for our wholesale division,” said Lucas Stead, CEO of Simply Crafted. “It allows us to curate a portfolio of the world’s most respected brands, like Wyld, and provide our retail partners with a stable, fully compliant supply chain that didn't exist in the state previously.”In addition to its national partnerships, Simply Crafted is doubling down on Minnesota’s local manufacturing ecosystem through a collaboration with Loon Labs. As one of the first approved cannabis manufacturers in the state, Loon Labs provides the high-precision production capabilities required for Simply Crafted’s expanding house brands, including the upcoming protocols for SC Botanicals and the premium selections for the new Marvin’s Garden retail location.“Partnering with an early-mover like Loon Labs ensures that our local production is as sophisticated as our national imports,” Stead added. “Between our ability to import top-tier brands and our collaboration with first-in-class local manufacturers, we are providing a complete 360-degree wholesale solution for Minnesota retailers.”The expansion of the wholesale division comes as Simply Crafted readies its Northeast Minneapolis headquarters for the grand opening of Marvin’s Garden, a flagship retail experience that will showcase the full breadth of these new partnerships.About Simply CraftedFounded in 2019, Simply Crafted is a family-owned cannabis and hemp company based in Northeast Minneapolis. With a focus on transparency and regulatory excellence, the company operates across retail, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution, serving as a pillar of the Minnesota hemp-derived industry.xxx

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