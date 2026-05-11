Fidelis Machines Named Authorized Reseller and Systems Integrator for Husarion in the United States

WAYNESBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fidelis Machines (Fidelis Farm & Technologies LLC), a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in autonomous systems and defense technology, today announced a reseller and systems integrator agreement with Husarion , the Polish robotics company behind the Panther unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platform.Under the agreement, Fidelis Machines is authorized to resell and integrate Husarion platforms — including the Panther UGV — for U.S. research, commercial, and government customers. Fidelis brings a systems integration capability that extends beyond hardware, delivering field-ready autonomous solutions built on Husarion’s ROS 2-based platforms.ASLAN (Autonomous Sensing, Learning, and Anomaly Notification System), Fidelis Machines’ flagship system under active development, demonstrates that integration depth. Built on the Husarion Panther, ASLAN combines autonomous navigation with the SIGMA algorithm — a signals intelligence-driven anomaly detection capability designed for autonomous perimeter intelligence and ISR missions. “Husarion builds one of the most capable and open UGV platforms available today,” said Randy Caldejon, founder and owner of Fidelis Machines. “This agreement lets us bring that platform to U.S. defense and government customers with the integration depth they require — not just a robot, but a mission-ready system.”Fidelis Machines is headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia, and operates a 200-acre proving ground in Central Virginia, where autonomous systems are developed and tested under real-world conditions.

Husarion Panther

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