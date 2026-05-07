200th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, May 7 - At today's session, the Government adopted the investment programme for the third, parallel left-hand railway track for Divača–Koper, decided on the recapitalisation of the company 2TDK and took note of 2TDK's annual report for 2025. The adopted decisions ensure the continuation of the country's largest infrastructure project – the second track project – and confirm the Government's commitment to developing modern, high-capacity and sustainable railway infrastructure in Slovenia. In the long term, this will contribute to reducing freight traffic on roads, improving connectivity, supporting sustainable development and enhancing residents' quality of life. The investment programme for the third, parallel left-hand track for Divača–Koper represents a logical continuation of the second track project and a key step towards establishing the full double-tracking of the Divača–Koper line. The second track project began in 2019, during the first term of Minister Alenka Bratušek. Construction was completed and the line made operational in March this year, while the confirmation of the investment programme for the additional, third track represents the Government's final piece in the mosaic for the double-track Divača–Koper railway line. The investment value of the additional, third track amounts to EUR 430.2 million excluding VAT at current prices. Once completed, the project will increase the line's capacity to approximately 252 trains per day and will make an important contribution to the competitiveness of the Port of Koper, the reduction of road traffic congestion and sustainable mobility. In preparing the investment programme, particular attention was paid to achieving the best possible financial effects for the state budget and optimising the state's long-term obligations. Amendments to the Act on the construction, operation and management of the second track of the Divača–Koper railway line also removed the possibility of other countries participating in the financing and ownership of the second-track infrastructure. In the long term, this prevents additional outflows from the state budget linked to ensuring returns on capital for foreign shareholders of 2TDK. At the same time, the Government decided to increase the share capital for 2TDK by a total of EUR 35.14 million. From this amount, EUR 13.39 million will be provided by the motorway toll surcharge for 2025, while an additional EUR 21.75 million represents the final tranche of recapitalisation for the parallel left-hand track Divača–Koper. The funds will primarily be intended for the continuation of project documentation preparation, obtaining the integrated building permit and other activities required to begin construction. In this way, the Government is ensuring the stable financing of the project as well as continuity in implementing one of the country's most important infrastructure investments. Following the recapitalisation, the share capital for 2TDK will amount to EUR 533.48 million. The Government also took note of 2TDK's annual report from 2025. During the past year, the company successfully continued implementing the second track project and carried out intensive preparatory activities for the parallel left-hand track. The annual report confirms the company's stable operations and the effective implementation of tasks related to the development of modern railway infrastructure. The Government also adopted accompanying general meeting resolutions related to the company's regular operations.

The Government included the Investment in the new construction and Palfinger machinery project in 2026–2029's Development Programme Plan. The investment concerns the construction of a new business and production facility as well as the purchase of new machinery and technological production lines essential for manufacturing components and finished products such as cranes and other transport equipment. The purpose of the investment is to establish a modern, automated and energy-efficient technological surface protection process in the new business and production facility. The investment aims for the construction of a new facility and the acquisition of new machinery, thereby increasing added value per employee, investing in the training of newly recruited staff, increasing sales, improving productivity, reducing emissions and contributing to the green transition, introducing advanced technologies, improving working conditions for employees and creating new jobs. The investment will be carried out in the Municipality of Ormož, in eastern Slovenia, i.e. the Podravska statistical region. The value of the investment amounts to EUR 61,534,165.44 (excluding value-added tax (VAT)), of which eligible costs amount to EUR 60,905,484.23 (excluding VAT). The value of the investment in machinery amounts to EUR 31,798,533.44 (excluding VAT), representing 51.68% of the total investment value (excluding VAT). Palfinger d.o.o.'s application was approved on 6 March 2026 by means of a ministry decision granting a subsidy for the investment into the construction of a new Greenfield business and production facility in Ormož. According to the decision, Palfinger was granted a subsidy for eligible costs of investment in tangible fixed assets of up to EUR 16,784,150.63 in total. The burden on the state budget is represented by funds in the total amount of EUR 16,784,150.63, i.e. EUR 2,361,069.39 in 2026, EUR 6,428,343.04 in 2027 and EUR 7,994,738.20 in 2028. The funds are secured under the earmarked project Promoting Investments, under the budget item Promoting Investments. According to the application, the investment is scheduled to begin on 8 August 2025 and conclude on 7 August 2028. The financing completion date is 15 December 2028.

Today, the Government adopted an amended Decree on the method of remitting personal income tax to municipalities. The amendment changes the date on which personal income tax is remitted, thereby easing pressure on municipal budgets during the annual holiday allowance payment period. The Association of Municipalities of Slovenia and the Association of Urban Municipalities of Slovenia called on the Government to provide municipalities with personal income tax funds under Article 13.b of the Financing of Municipalities Act in May rather than in June, as stipulated by the current decree.

At today's regular session, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia adopted the Decree Implementing the European Digital Identity Regulation. The purpose of the decree is to ensure the timely introduction of the European Digital Identity Wallet in the Republic of Slovenia (no later than 24 December 2026) and to regulate the organisational and technical aspects of its implementation during the transitional period pending further comprehensive legal regulation. The decree establishes the unique identification of users of the European Digital Identity Wallet issued in the Republic of Slovenia and designates the competent authorities for carrying out tasks in accordance with the eIDAS Regulation, as well as setting a further six-month deadline for establishing the procedure for accrediting conformity assessment bodies for the certification of the European Digital Identity Wallet.