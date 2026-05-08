Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob Meets Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos

SLOVENIA, May 8 - They exchanged views on current European challenges, including strengthening competitiveness and strategic sovereignty, further enlargement of the European Union, and the related agreement on the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034. Serious negotiations on the latter are expected to begin in the second half of this year.

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