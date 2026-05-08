Construction of the New Grenfell Long Term Care Home Reaches 25 Per Cent Completion

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2026

Construction of the new Grenfell Long-Term Care (LTC) Home is progressing on schedule, reaching 25 per cent completion.

Work to date includes wood framing, which is approximately 75 per cent complete, with roof trusses currently being installed. Foundation work and site utility installations are complete. Site services and rough grading are scheduled to begin in the 2026 construction season.

"We are pleased to see steady progress on the Grenfell Long-Term Care Home project," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Once complete, this new facility will provide a safe, comfortable and modernized home for seniors and residents needing long-term care in the Grenfell area, serving the community for many years to come."

The new 33-bed long-term care home will include two spa tub rooms, a commercial kitchen, common living and dining spaces, administrative areas, a maintenance garage and parking stalls. Located at the corner of Alberta Avenue and Qu'Appelle Street in the northeast corner of the town of Grenfell, the home will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

"Reaching 25 per cent completion on the Grenfell Long-Term Care Home is an important milestone," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "This project is moving forward with strong momentum and brings us closer to a long-term care home designed to support the community's needs today and into the future."

"Reaching the 25 per cent milestone marks meaningful progress on the new long-term care home in Grenfell," SHA CEO Andrew Will said. "We look forward to providing high-quality care for seniors in Grenfell and the surrounding area in a home-like setting, right in their own community, close to family and supports. The SHA is grateful for the partnership of the Government of Saskatchewan, the Town of Grenfell and the Grenfell and District Health Foundation in bringing this project forward."

Government is investing nearly $40 million towards the Grenfell LTC home. The Town of Grenfell, the Grenfell and District Health Foundation (GDHF) and surrounding rural municipalities will invest $4.9 million for capital costs and furniture, fixtures and equipment.

"Reaching the 25 per cent construction milestone is an exciting moment for our community," Grenfell and District Health Foundation Chair Trevor Burnham said. "This project represents years of dedication, advocacy and partnership, and we are proud to see steady progress toward a modern long-term care home for the people of the Grenfell district."

Onsite work, led by PCL Construction Management Inc., began in July 2025 and substantial completion is anticipated by Spring 2027.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca