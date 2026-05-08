Saskatchewan Residents Offered Better Access to Mental Health and Addictions Services Information

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2026

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) launched new, patient-friendly enhancements to the SHA website, allowing citizens to easily find and access information about mental health and addiction services.

The introduction of a new "search by service" function on the SHA website allows Saskatchewan residents to locate mental health and addictions services faster and with greater confidence.

"Our government is continuing to put Saskatchewan patients and families first," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "At what is often a stressful time in their lives, residents will benefit from a patient-centred website that reduces barriers to finding information, helps support informed decision-making and minimizes frustration."

The enhanced functionality shifts the user experience from where services are located to what services are available, as well as where they are located. Residents will be able find the information they need, regardless of whether services are delivered by the SHA, provincially funded recovery treatment centres or federally funded treatment providers.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is committed to providing timely, accessible mental health and addictions information to support individuals and families in finding the care they need," SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "We recognize that when information is spread across multiple sources, it can be difficult to navigate available services. This new search-by-service feature is an important step toward a more integrated, patient-centred system, helping reduce barriers and better connect people to care when and where it is needed, closer to home."

The provincial government provided the SHA with $250,000 for this website enhancement, laying the foundation for future system-wide digital improvements.

Learn more about accessing mental health and addictions services in Saskatchewan.

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