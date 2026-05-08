Lucky Lake Community Celebrates $50,000 Provincial Grant for New Playground

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2026

Minister Alana Ross joined families, students and community leaders in Lucky Lake School to celebrate a $50,000 School Playground Equipment Grant, the final building block to help the community replace their playground.

The event marked the successful first year of the Grant program and funding for 94 school playground projects throughout Saskatchewan.

"Our government is proud to support communities as they create safe, modern spaces for children to play and grow," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "The success of the Lucky Lake project shows how provincial investment, paired with strong local leadership, can make a real and lasting difference for families."

The grant is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's annual $3.75 million commitment to help communities renew or create safe and modern play spaces that are available across the province. Eligible projects can receive up to $50,000 in matched funding through the program that is delivered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association.

"It is rewarding to see parents, children and schools rally around these playground projects," Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President Darcy McLeod said. "This funding is not just a commitment towards improving recreation infrastructure, it is a catalyst for community engagement and creating shared spaces for learning, connection and play."

The Lucky Lake project is funded through the provincial grant and fundraising by community members and the Lucky Lake School Community Council.

"Replacing such a large structure required us to raise significant funds, knowing the scale of what was needed to provide a safe and lasting play space," Lucky Lake School Community Council Chair Kendra Siemens said. "This new playground will not only benefit the students at the school but will also serve as a central gathering place for the wider community, bringing families together to connect, play, and build lasting relationships."

Year two of the program will open in September 2026. Visit the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association website for details about the next program intake.

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