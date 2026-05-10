Mom-Built AI Assistant Em Gives Caregivers Relief From the Mental Load

Em, built on 100+ caregiver interviews, helps moms manage schedules, meals, and self-care through simple text messages, no app download required.

Moms need help but are worried that using AI is cheating, which may actually be cheating themselves out of support.” — Sarah Dooley

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-Empowered Mom was founded by a mom of three who knew firsthand how heavy the mental load of motherhood can be, and how AI can help. The company today announced the launch of Em, an AI-powered family assistant that helps moms and caregivers reduce the mental load of managing daily life, delivered entirely through text message.The problem Em addresses is well-documented and deeply personal. A May 2024 report from Ohio State University found that 57% of parents surveyed reported burnout, and 66% said the demands of parenthood were isolating. At the same time, a tool capable of providing relief is one many moms have been reluctant to reach for: a 2026 Lean In study found that women are 32% more likely to worry that using AI will make them appear to be “cheating.” Em was built to close that gap: between the burden moms carry and the help they deserve.“While the Lean In study focused predominantly on work, the perception of cheating applies at home as well. I hear this regularly in my research and ongoing work with parents and families. They need help but are worried that using AI is cheating, which may actually be cheating themselves out of support,” said Sarah Dooley, founder of AI-Empowered Mom.Built From Real Family Insights, Not AssumptionsEm was developed from more than a hundred in-depth interviews with parents and caregivers across household types, life stages, and levels of tech comfort. Every feature reflects a real friction point: calendar conflicts, meals complicated by dietary restrictions and picky preferences, and self-care that keeps slipping off the list. Em helps users add, edit, and reschedule events; plan meals based on family preferences; block time for self-care; and receive daily and weekly schedule previews.“Parents tell me consistently: 'I don’t want another app to download on top of everything else. I’m already drowning.' Em was built for that reality,” said Sarah Dooley, founder of AI-Empowered MomEm requires no app download or prompts to engineer. Users sign up on a website then interact entirely through SMS, the communication channel they already use every day.How to Access EmEm is currently available to U.S. families on the waitlist, with a limited number of spots opening at a time. The platform offers a free two-week trial, followed by a Basic plan at $4.99 per month. Em collects only what it needs to support each user and never sells personal data. Interested families can join the waitlist at aiempoweredmom.com at no charge. AI-Empowered Mom’s free weekly newsletter and The AI-Empowered Mom video podcast , available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, offer practical, responsible guidance on using AI to reduce mental load.“You inspired me today to use AI. I didn’t really understand how until I heard your podcast. And wow! I got so much more done today!” - AI-Empowered Mom community memberAbout AI-Empowered MomFounded in 2024 by Sarah Dooley, a mother of three including twins, former Fortune 100 AI strategist, and host of The AI-Empowered Mom podcast, AI-Empowered Mom grew out of the informal AI classes Sarah began teaching in her living room in 2023 alongside her work in corporate AI. Today, AI-Empowered Mom creates community, content, and secure custom-built technology to help caregivers reduce the invisible work of family life using AI.Learn more and join the Em product waitlist: https://aiempoweredmom.com/

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