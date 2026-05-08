Sunnyhill Launches Community-Inspired Music Project - Celebrating Voices of Belonging, Creativity, and Connection

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Community voices from Sunnyhill are transformed into original music, celebrating belonging, inclusion, and creative storytelling in St. Louis.

It reflects the people who make Sunnyhill what it is every day; their stories, their energy, and their sense of connection. Turning that into music felt like a natural extension of our mission.” — Laura St. George, Director of Development & Marketing

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnyhill has released a new original music project now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and TikTok that transforms the voices, stories, and lived experiences of its community into a musical collection centered on belonging, inclusion, and connection.The project brings together individuals supported by Sunnyhill, family members, staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners, translating their stories and perspectives into original songs that reflect the organization’s mission and impact. Rather than a traditional marketing initiative, the release serves as a creative expression of community identity.“This project is about voice, visibility, and belonging,” said Laura St. George, Director of Development & Marketing at Sunnyhill. “It reflects the people who make Sunnyhill what it is every day; their stories, their energy, and their sense of connection. Turning that into music felt like a natural extension of our mission.”The project was developed through a blend of community storytelling and creative production tools, allowing Sunnyhill to expand the ways these voices could be expressed and shared. This approach helped bring forward a fuller, more accessible musical experience that might not have been possible through traditional production methods alone.At its core, however, the project remains rooted in human experience and storytelling.“This is still about people first, their voices, their experiences, and what they want to express,” Dee Coleman, Sunnyhill Events & Marketing SpecialistSunnyhill also welcomes collaboration from local and regional artists. “If artists in our community feel inspired to contribute or create music with us, we would love that support. This is an open invitation to keep building on what community storytelling can sound like.”The release also coincides with Give STL Day, a regional day of giving that highlights the impact of nonprofits across the St. Louis area. Sunnyhill’s project serves as both a creative milestone and a celebration of community generosity and collective impact.The music is available now on:Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/artist/1XwSvN0FshCelKyrTb6LaM?si=lSCiL-XKTDWHOJiHaE6vHA Apple Music / iTunesTikTokSunnyhill encourages supporters to listen, share, and engage with the release as part of a broader effort to elevate the voices of individuals diagnosed with developmental disabilities and the communities that support them.If supporters did not participate in Give STL Day, Sunnyhill invites them to join its Radiant Society, a donor community supporting ongoing programs, services, and emergency assistance for individuals supported by the organization.About SunnyhillSunnyhill, founded in 1978, is a nonprofit organization serving individuals diagnosed with developmental disabilities across the Greater St. Louis region, including Jefferson and St. Charles counties. What began with 18 families has grown into one of the region’s largest providers of person-centered support.Today, Sunnyhill delivers more than 1 million hours of services annually through a team of over 400 staff members. The organization supports individuals diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome, ADHD, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disabilities through residential services, behavioral analysis, life skills development, family navigation, and community integration.Sunnyhill reinvests 97% of all funding into programs and services that address critical needs such as housing stability, healthcare access, and Medicaid funding gaps.Guided by “The Sunlit Way,” Sunnyhill’s mission is to light the path to empowered living, supporting individuals in building independence, connection, and opportunity across every stage of life.

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