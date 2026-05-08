Slabfolio Launches Card Collection Tracker for Pokemon, Magic, Lorcana and Graded Cards

Slabfol.io Logo Homepage of Slabfolio Unique PSA TCG card entries grew 5.7x from 2015–2025, reflecting the explosive rise of graded Pokémon, Magic, Lorcana and modern trading card collecting.

New platform helps collectors organize raw cards, graded slabs, wishlists and estimated collection values as TCG grading volume accelerates in 2026.

Slabfol.io is the slab tracker we all want and need: a simple way to see what cards we own, what they may be worth and what deserves attention next.” — Kyle Eggleston

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slabfolio, a digital card collection management platform available at Slabfol.io, today announced the launch of a collector-focused tracking tool for raw cards, graded cards, wishlists and estimated collection values across major trading card games.

The launch comes as card collecting continues to become more data-driven. eBay reported 142% domestic trading card growth in 2020, with more than four million additional sports, collectible card game and non-sport cards sold compared with the prior year. In 2025, major authenticators graded 26.6 million cards, according to GemRate data reported by cllct, with TCG and non-sports cards surpassing sports cards. GemRate also reported that March 2026 grading activity reached 2.97 million cards, up 50% year over year.

Slabfolio is built for collectors who want a single place to manage Pokemon, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Magic: The Gathering, Disney Lorcana, Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece Card Game, Dragon Ball Super, Flesh and Blood, Digimon, Star Wars Unlimited, Weiss Schwarz and sports card collections. The platform helps collectors organize inventory, follow estimated values, track graded cards, manage wishlists and review collection activity over time.

For Pokemon collectors, Slabfolio is designed to support common collection needs such as a Pokemon TCGP card tracker, Pokemon TCG Pocket card tracker, Pokemon TCG Pocket card collection tracker, Pokemon card collection tracker, Pokemon card value tracker, Pokemon card price tracker, Pokemon card collection value tracker and Pokemon card tracker app. For broader collectors, the same workflow applies to Magic cards, Lorcana cards, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, One Piece cards and other TCG collections.

A slab is the tamper-resistant plastic holder used by professional grading companies to protect and display an authenticated trading card. Slabs typically include a label showing the card name, set, year, certification number and grade. Card grading is the process of reviewing a card for authenticity and condition, including factors such as centering, corners, edges and surface quality. A grade can help collectors understand condition, rarity context and market demand, although card values can change over time.

“Slabfolio is the card tracker we wanted: a simpler way to know what we own, what it may be worth and what deserves attention next,” said Kyle Eggleston, founder of Slabfolio.

The platform gives collectors a slab tracker and collection dashboard designed for both new and experienced hobbyists. Collectors can use Slabfolio to keep raw cards and graded cards in one organized system instead of relying on screenshots, spreadsheets and repeated manual lookups.

Slabfolio is also developing educational resources for collectors asking common questions such as “What is a slab?”, “What does card grading mean?”, “How do I track Pokemon card values?” and “How can I manage Magic, Lorcana and Pokemon cards in one collection?”

More information and press materials are available on Slabfolio’s official press page.

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