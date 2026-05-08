Elite Video Expands National Footprint With Production Teams in Over 20 US Cities

Elite Video production crew filming corporate video content on location. The company now operates production teams in more than 20 cities across the United States. Elite Video uses 4K cinema-grade cameras, professional lighting, and wireless broadcast audio on every production across all US markets. Elite Video provides full event videography services including multi-camera coverage and same-day highlight reels for corporate conferences and trade shows nationwide.

Full-service video production company delivers corporate video, event videography, and commercial content for businesses from Orlando to Phoenix and beyond.

Video is not just a marketing tool. It is a core communication channel. We built Elite Video to deliver that consistently in every market we serve.” — Jacob Becker, Owner, Elite Video

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Video, a full-service video production company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, has expanded its national operations to include production teams in more than 20 cities across the United States. The company now provides corporate video production , event videography, commercial content, drone footage, live streaming, and professional photography services to businesses and organizations in markets spanning the East Coast, Southwest, and Western New York.Founded in Buffalo, New York, Elite Video began as a small video production operation focused on serving local businesses and event planners in the Western New York region. Over the past decade, the company has grown steadily into a multi-city network of experienced production professionals who share a commitment to broadcast-quality standards, reliable project management, and deadline-driven delivery."The demand for professional video content has never been higher," said Jacob Becker, owner of Elite Video. "Businesses across every industry are realizing that video is not just a marketing tool — it is a core communication channel. Whether a company needs a brand video for their website, coverage of a national conference, or a recruitment video to attract top talent, they need a production partner who can deliver consistently regardless of location. That is exactly what we built Elite Video to do."The company currently operates full-service production teams in Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix, Buffalo, Rochester, and Austin, with additional crew availability in cities including Denver, Dallas, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, and others. Each market is staffed with local videographers, editors, and production coordinators who understand the venues, logistics, and business landscape of their region.Elite Video has produced video content for a diverse portfolio of clients including eBay, Walmart Health, Bosch Security, GQ Magazine, the University at Buffalo, the Rochester Security Summit, St. John Fisher College, and dozens of growing businesses across multiple industries. The company's production work spans corporate brand videos, executive interviews, training and onboarding content, product demonstrations, conference keynote capture, trade show coverage, same-day highlight reels, television commercials, social media content, and real estate listing videos.Every production is executed using 4K cinema-grade camera systems, professional lighting rigs, and wireless broadcast audio equipment. Post-production services include color grading, sound design, motion graphics, branded graphics, and multi-format delivery optimized for websites, social media platforms, email campaigns, sales presentations, and broadcast distribution.The company's expansion into the Phoenix market has been a particular area of focus. Elite Video recently launched full operations in Phoenix, Arizona, targeting the growing demand for corporate and event video production in the Southwest. Phoenix has become one of the top convention and event destinations in the region, and Elite Video has positioned its local crew to serve businesses, event planners, and organizations hosting conferences, trade shows, and corporate events at venues throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.In addition to its video production services, Elite Video operates alongside Florida Event Decor, one of Central Florida's leading event decor and rental companies . The partnership between the two companies creates a comprehensive event production ecosystem, allowing corporate clients and event planners to source both video production and event design services through a single trusted network. This integrated approach has proven especially valuable for large-scale conferences, trade shows, and corporate galas where both visual content and physical event design play critical roles in the attendee experience.Elite Video's national model is built on a simple principle — deliver the consistency of a national brand with the responsiveness and market knowledge of a local production company. Every project is assigned a dedicated production lead who serves as a single point of contact from initial discovery through final delivery. Clients receive clear timelines, regular status updates, and structured review rounds that ensure the finished product aligns with their brand standards and business objectives."We are not a freelance marketplace or a staffing agency," Becker added. "Every crew member in our network is vetted, trained to our standards, and equipped with the same professional-grade equipment. When a client works with Elite Video in Orlando and then books a project in Phoenix or Buffalo, they get the same level of quality and professionalism. That consistency is what keeps our clients coming back."The company plans to continue expanding into additional US markets throughout 2026 and beyond, with a particular focus on cities with strong corporate and convention activity. Businesses interested in learning more about Elite Video's services or requesting a quote can visit the company's website or contact the team directly.

Elite Video — National Video Production Company Showreel

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