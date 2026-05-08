Concierge Auctions Announces May Auctions: Over US$320M of Marquee Properties

The Crown Bel Air Benessere Vineyards, 1010 Big Tree Road Four Seasons Villa 7

Top luxury markets spanning North America, South America, and Europe lead the lineup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions presents over US$320 million in marquee properties as part of its May auction lineup. The tailored selection features some of the world's finest offerings spanning North America, South America, and Europe, including the top luxury markets of Los Angeles and Napa Valley, California; Naples, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Cabos, Mexico; Corfu Island, Greece; and more. Bidding will open via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, with most properties closing live over the course of two days on 27 and 28 May at separate venues, The Connaught in Mayfair and Sotheby’s London, as part of its May 2026 Global Sale in London.

Featured properties include:

Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding opens 13 May.

Listed for US$105M.

Starting Bids Expected at $38M+.

The Crown Bel Air is among the most extraordinary offerings in all of Los Angeles. Encompassing a total of nine properties and seven homes, including a Mediterranean-style mansion and a midcentury house by architect Gus Duffy, each is available separately or as an entire package. Offered in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate | Southern California and Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of The Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Los Angeles. Images credited to Christopher Amitrano and Matthew Momberger.

Napa Valley, St. Helena, California

Bidding opens 13 May.

Listed for US$28M.

Starting bids expected between US$8M–US$12M.

Benessere Vineyards, 1010 Big Tree Road—Set on more than 42 acres along the floor of the Napa Valley, Benessere Vineyards offers the opportunity to own a rare vineyard estate with extensive winery entitlements and residence in the heart of beloved St. Helena. This is the debut offering of Concierge Auctions’ Global Wine & Vineyard Division, the world’s only auction platform dedicated to wineries, vineyard estates, and luxury properties in the world’s premier wine regions. Offered in cooperation with Jamie Spratling and Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty - St. Helena Brokerage. Images credited to Ned Bonzi and Daniel Wilson.

Four Seasons, Near Los Cabos, Mexico

Bidding opens 19 May.

Listed for US$19.95M.

Starting bids expected between US$7M–US$12M.

Four Seasons Villa 7 sits within Costa Palmas, a Cape community to Four Seasons, Aman, and Casa Blake. Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the residence by Jon Brent Design blends contemporary lines with Mexico City–inspired sophistication. Expansive glass walls erase indoor-outdoor boundaries, filling living spaces with ocean views. Offered in cooperation with Michael Radovan of Costa Palmas. Images credited to Forta Luxury.

DC metro area, Virginia

Bidding opens 15 May.

Listed for US$17.198M.

Starting bids expected between US$5M–US$9.9M.

612 Rivercrest Drive, an iconic riverfront masterpiece awaits on the Potomac, where castle-inspired architecture meets resort-style luxury. This extraordinary estate commands approximately 85 feet of private Potomac River frontage on a serene lot, offering unparalleled water views. The residence spans four expansive levels, with grand entertaining spaces and amenities including an indoor pool, spa, sauna, steam room, fitness area, and two home theaters. Offered in cooperation with Fouad Talout of Long & Foster Real Estate. Images credited to Long & Foster Real Estate.

Quinta do Lago, Algarve, Portugal

Bidding opens 20 May.

Listed for €15M.

Starting bids expected between €4.5M–€7M.

Casa Laguna, a rare frontline plot in Quinta do Lago offers sweeping views across the Ria Formosa’s protected landscape. This villa features light-filled living spaces that open onto landscaped gardens and a private pool with panoramic vistas. Offered in cooperation with Sara Machado of Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty. Images credited to Instant Motion.

Corfu Island, Greece

Bidding opens 13 May.

Listed for €13.5M.

Starting bids expected between €4M–€9M.

Cove Crest is a seafront estate overlooking Barbati’s waters on Corfu’s northeast coast. Two villas rise above terraced gardens, with stone paths leading to shaded lounges, alfresco pavilions, and a private beach with a cave and a jetty. Villa 1 offers minimalist interiors, smart-home technology, and an infinity pool, while Villa 2 spans three levels with flexible living spaces. Offered in cooperation with Despina Laou of Greece Sotheby’s International Realty. Images credited to Greece Sotheby's International Realty.

Chamberí, Madrid, Spain

Bidding opens 14 May.

Listed for €10.5M.

Starting bids expected between €4M–€5M.

Positioned beyond the conventions of traditional luxury real estate, Myttas Uno has been described by its creators as the world’s first brand of collectible homes, where architecture, craftsmanship, and curated art converge into a singular, unrepeatable living experience. Located in the heart of Madrid in the prestigious Chamberí district, this is the first auction held by Concierge Auctions in Spain’s capital city. Offered in cooperation with Javier Gallego of Casa Tessela Corp. LT and Gertha Traven with Spain Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Myttas.

Los Angeles, California

Bidding opens 13 May.

Listed for US$15.995M.

Starting bids expected between US$7M-US$9M.

Perched in the Bird Streets, this Art Deco contemporary captures sweeping city views through floor-to-ceiling glass. A sunken living room anchors the interiors, while an infinity-edge pool, spa, and terrazzo terrace define outdoor living. A home theater, formal dining room, and boutique-style closet complete the residence, moments from West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Offered in cooperation with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. Images credited to Marc Angeles.

Houston, Texas

Bidding opens 13 May.

Listed for US$14M.

Set on over two wooded acres in Houston’s coveted Sherwood Forest neighborhood, this estate spans more than 12,000 square feet. The residence is defined by grand scale and livability, where soaring ceilings and walls of windows fill the interiors with natural light. With multiple refined living spaces and private, resort-like grounds, this property is designed for both intimate living and large-scale entertaining. Offered in cooperation with Brooks Ballard and Jennifer Bean of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate. Images credited to Prime View Media and Shawn May Photography.

Naples, Florida

Bid through 19 May.

Listed for US$10.25M

Current high bid US$6M.

1820 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Penthouse 402-403, a top-floor residence at La Perle, is the only newly built condominium on the bay in Naples. This intimate boutique building delivers the privacy and scale of a single-family home in the sky, with sweeping water views, private elevator access, a private boat slip, and resort-caliber amenities along one of Naples' most prestigious addresses. Offered in cooperation with Ashley Fenttiman and Steven Fenttiman of Coldwell Banker Realty. Image credit to Wanderlust Photography and Shawn May Photography.

Great Smoky Mountains, North Carolina

Bidding opens 14 May.

Listed for US$10.25M.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$3M–US$6M.

Set on 95 acres between two national forests, Nantahala Village Resort is a historic retreat dating to 1948. Porches, woodsmoke evenings, and the Nantahala River define its character. Accommodations include lodge rooms, suites, cottages, cabins, and treehouses. Offered in cooperation with Carol Ann Platt of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Images credited to Concierge Auctions.

Stuttgart, Germany

Bidding opens 20 May.

Listed for €7.9M.

Starting Bids Expected Between €3M–€4.5M.

Neue Weinsteige 160, a restored 1910 villa rises above Stuttgart with sweeping city views, blends historic character with modern updates. Renovated in 2023 and set within private woodland and landscaped grounds, the property provides rare seclusion near the city center. Offered in cooperation with Stéphan Kocijan and Tory Herald of Stéphan Kocijan Real Estate. Images credited to Jonas Berg Photography.

Northern Idaho

Bidding opens 14 May.

Listed for US$8.5M.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2.5–US$5M.

Set on over 228 acres, Big Idaho is a landmark log estate known for its scale and craftsmanship. The property fronts Round Prairie Creek, with private lakes and National Forest access offering seclusion. Offered in cooperation with Chris Chambers of Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty and Paul Reizen of PureWest Christie's International Real Estate. Images credited to Keyframes Media and PureWest Real Estate.

North Scottsdale, Arizona

Bid through 14 May.

Listed for US$5.995.

Current high bid US$3M.



4880 East Lone Mountain Road North, perched high in the Cave Creek hills within the gated enclave of Seven Sisters Estate, is a desert contemporary masterpiece commanding sweeping 270-degree panoramas of the Sonoran Desert, the Valley, and glittering city lights at dusk. Conceived by Diamond West and curated by Renee Christina Interior Design, the residence unfolds across one thoughtfully composed level of primary living, where walls of glass dissolve the boundary between interior refinement and raw desert grandeur. Offered in cooperation with Kathleen Benoit and Monique Pacurariu of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Indy Ferrufino.



Honolulu, Hawaii

Bidding opens 14 May.

Listed for US$5M.

Starting bids expected between US$1.5M–US$3M.

Hale Lani Makai is the crown jewel penthouse residence atop Ala Wai Skyrise, offering views of the Pacific Ocean, Diamond Head, mountains, and skyline. The renovated top-floor corner position provides privacy, while two-story windows and sliding doors bring in natural light and trade winds. Indoor living spaces connect seamlessly to expansive lanais, supporting both everyday living and entertaining. Offered in cooperation with Stephanie Band of Compass. Images credited to Compass.

Cascade Mountains, Washington

Bidding opens 13 May.

Listed for US$5M.

Starting bids expected between US$2M–US$3M.

Set on 15 pristine acres, 18495 Camp 12 Road is a mountain compound featuring a custom home with cathedral ceilings, a river rock fireplace, and expansive windows with Cascade Mountain views. The lower level includes an indoor pool opening to a wraparound patio, while three parcels add versatility. Offered in cooperation with Kara Meloy of Engel & Volkers. Images credited to Skipping Stone Studio.

Barefoot Beach, Naples area, Florida

Bid through 13 May.

Listed for US$4M.

Current high bid US$2.5M.

Barefoot Beach is one of Southwest Florida’s most coveted addresses, and this nearly new residence at 210 Topanga Drive within the private, gated community of Barefoot Beach delivers everything that reputation promises. Step outside and the mood shifts instantly: a resort-style pool and spa surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, water and fire features, and a serene preserve backdrop that makes every evening feel like an escape. Offered in cooperation with Jamie Chang and Sharyl Wicks of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Images credited to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Detroit Area, Michigan

Bid through 13 May.

Listed for US$3.995M.

Current high bid US$2M.

2759 Turtle Ridge Drive, this Bloomfield Hills retreat is a privately gated sanctuary where grandeur and contemporary design meet in rare and effortless harmony. At its heart, a private central courtyard anchors the entire home, its wall-mounted water element creating a tranquil atmosphere that draws the outside in and sets the tone for every space beyond. Offered in cooperation with Dan Gutfreund of Signature Sotheby’s International Realty. Images credited to Concierge Auctions.

Bryan, College Station Area, Texas

Bidding opens 15 May.

Listed for US$3.739M.

Starting bids expected between US$1M–US$2M.

Overlooking the Traditions Club course, 3320 Sycamore Trail is a contemporary estate spanning 1.44 acres, with a theater, gym, and screened outdoor living area with a kitchen. Offered in cooperation with Marilyn Moore of About Town Realty. Images credited to Shawn May Photography.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Bidding opens 14 May.

Listed for US$3.5M.

Starting bids expected between US$1M–US$2M.

1008 Mandarin Isle is a waterfront estate on Bluefish Canal offering 100 feet of frontage with ocean access and no fixed bridges. Designed for South Florida living, the property features a 100-foot dock with 30/50 amp service that accommodates large yachts, while the south-facing setting supports year-round use. Offered in cooperation with Nicole Murray Chen of Compass. Images credited to ArcHaven.

Columbia River, Southwest Washington

Bidding opens 15 May.

Listed for US$3.495M.

Starting bids expected between US$1M–US$1.5M.

Perched above the Columbia River, 545 McAdams Road offers sweeping views and privacy. Designed for living and entertaining, it balances scale with comfort. Offered in cooperation with Stephen Studley of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty. Images credited to Steven R. Haning Photography.

Baltimore, Maryland

Bidding opens 19 May.

Listed for US$2.999M.

Starting bids expected between US$1M–US$2M.

829 Park Avenue is a Gilded Age residence in Mount Vernon that preserves historic detail with modern updates. Fireplaces, leaded glass, and a stained glass skylight highlight its character, while a walled courtyard and deck offer private outdoor space near Penn Station. Offered in cooperation with Brian DiNardo of Cummings & Co. Realtors. Images credited to Harrison Hart Photography and Concierge Auctions.

Mount Chirripó, Costa Rica

Bidding opens 20 May.

Listed for US$2.495M.

Starting bids expected between US$700K–US$1.5M.

At the base of Mount Chirripó, Villa Chirripo overlooks the Chirripó River valley, where rivers converge below. A cascading water feature marks the entry. A 1,729-square-foot covered organic garden with fruit trees, raised beds, and irrigation supports self-sufficiency. Complete with a guest home, the setting offers privacy and strong indoor-outdoor living. Offered in cooperation with Matt Hogan of 2Costa Rica Real Estate. Images credited to Cristopher Avila.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.



For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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