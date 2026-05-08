EGLE awards 20 grants to conduct stream cleanups and monitoring

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced that $99,965 will be awarded through 20 grants to local governments and nonprofit organizations for stream cleanup and monitoring through the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) Program. These annual grants help foster local stewardship and a sense of community while providing valuable data used to protect Michigan’s waters.

The MiCorps Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program provides grants to local units of government to clean and improve Michigan waterways. Local governments often partner with nonprofits or other volunteer groups for the cleanups, which include removal of trash and other manmade debris from streams and stream banks.

The cleanup grant program began in 1998 and is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office.

The local governments selected to receive cleanup funding in 2026 are:

Allegan County Conservation District, $833

City of Ann Arbor, $5,000

City of Battle Creek, $3,300

City of Cedar Springs, $4,000

Grand Valley Metropolitan Council, $1,456

Iron/Baraga Conservation District, $5,000

Ottawa County Office of the Water Resources Commissioner, $3,359

Joseph Conservation District, $2,049

The MiCorps Volunteer Stream Monitoring Program provides grants to enable local governments and nonprofits to conduct volunteer-based water quality and stream habitat monitoring through benthic macroinvertebrate surveys and habitat assessments. Three types of monitoring grants are available. Startup grants get groups started with learning and planning, implementation grants fund the first two years of official monitoring, and maintenance grants help groups that are already monitoring replace equipment and continue their program.

Startup grants went to:

Cass County Conservation District, $5,000.

Iron/Baraga Conservation District, $5,000.

The following received an implementation grant:

Lake Leelanau Lake Association, $6,879

Montcalm Conservation District, $19,250

Ottawa Conservation District, Holland, $19,250

Receiving maintenance grants are:

Barry Conservation District, $2,139

Friends of the St. Clair River, $2,999

Jackson Conservation District, $2,480

Outdoor Discovery Network, $2,991

Missaukee Conservation District, $2,981

The Refuge Church, Grandville, $3,000

Van Buren Conservation District, $2,999

EGLE established MiCorps in 2004 to engage the public in collecting water quality data for use in water resources management and protection programs. MiCorps is sponsored by EGLE and is administered in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, and the Huron River Watershed Council.

Questions about the grant award process should be directed to Dr. Paul Steen, Huron River Watershed Council, at 734-519-0449 or PSteen@HRWC.org; or Tamara Lipsey; Lake Michigan Unit; Great Lakes Watershed Assessment, Restoration, and Management Section; EGLE Water Resources Division; at 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.

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