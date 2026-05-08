NHRC Researchers Seek to Supplement the Sun and Raise Marine Recruit Vitamin D Levels

SAN DIEGO - Researchers from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) are investigating whether vitamin D-fortified Performance Readiness Bars can prevent broken bones and fatigue among U.S. Marine recruits.

Recent studies indicate that recruits arrive at boot camp with dangerously low levels of vitamin D. While many believe being outdoors in the sun is enough to maintain healthy vitamin D levels, experts say it is not enough to provide the boost needed for the intense physical demands of Marine training.

Without enough vitamin D, the body struggles to function. This can lead to health issues and injuries such as muscle weakness, increased fatigue, weakened immunity and bone fragility.

NHRC researchers are studying whether consuming vitamin D-enriched bars can "armor" the body from the inside out and stave off these health risks. They paired the bar distribution with Marine Corps Recruit Depot’s (MCRD) San Diego, Performance Nutrition Pack (PENS) schedule. These performance bars were given to the recruits during physical training days. They were also distributed during the crucible – the final and most physically demanding stage of training – along with five Meals Ready to Eat (MREs).

When recruits assigned to Delta Company first arrived at MCRD San Diego, researchers collected blood samples using an initial finger-prick test to test vitamin D levels in the new recruits. As boot camp graduation approached, trainees underwent a second round of vitamin D testing to evaluate their post-training vitamin D levels.

As the study continues, NHRC researchers are focusing on two main goals:

Monitoring if vitamin D levels are higher after boot camp. Determining whether increased vitamin D levels from consistently eating the bars can lower the number of bone and muscle injuries.

“In this final phase we are testing for vitamin D levels in recruits pre- and post-boot camp,” said Brenda Niederberger, a research physiologist with NHRC. “There are a total of four companies participating at MCRD San Diego, two winter cohorts and two summer cohorts. Within those four cohorts, one company received an intervention of a vitamin D fortified Performance Readiness Bar, while the other company received2 a non-vitamin D fortified bar (control).”

Scientists are still looking forward to confirming final results at this time, but the search for innovative ways to keep U.S. warfighters equipped and healthy with preventative treatments continues. If successful, these Performance Readiness Bars could become a standard part of every Marine recruit's gear, helping them stay prepared for the mission and reducing the risk of time lost from the mission.

NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges the U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.