U.S. Army Spc. Amaya Dejesus brings energy and purpose to Saber Strike 2026

BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND — For Spc. Amaya De Jesus, operating an M1296 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle during Exercise Saber Strike 2026 is exactly the kind of work she enjoys. Assigned to Apache Troop, 2nd Platoon, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment out of Vilsek Germany. De Jesus said training in Poland has given her unit the chance to conduct live fire, work in new terrain and build relationships with the Polish army.

“It’s nice to get out here and meet members of the Polish army.” said De Jesus. One of the biggest reasons she enjoys her role is the hands-on nature of the job. Though she is an 11B infantryman, she said working as a Stryker operator fits her well because she likes challenge, movement and the intensity that comes with the mission. “I like challenges, something that isn't easy... I guess it just called to me,” said De Jesus.

After two and a half years in the Army, the experience has left a strong impression on De Jesus. Army life has given her structure, opportunities to travel and a sense of community.

“We’re all one huge family,” De Jesus said. “Having that support and unity especially while overseas helps a lot”. Unity is especially important for younger Soldiers who are far from home and rely on the people around them every day. For De Jesus, that support system has become one of the most meaningful parts of her time in uniform. “I definitely think that joining the army was a good decision for me and if it's something you’ve always wanted to do, do it. It will help you build a lot as a person and is a great stepping stone for your future.”