Glendale honors the next generation of heroes at 2026 Military Induction Ceremony

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The bright lights of Desert Diamond Arena shone on a new class of recruits as Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers and the Mayor’s Military Mission hosted the annual Military Induction Ceremony. This is a grand, community-wide "sending off" for the Valley’s bravest sons and daughters before they march toward the horizon of basic training.

While the arena will host recruits for every branch, the evening holds a special resonance for those destined for the U.S. Army. One hundred twenty-eight Future Soldier participants recruited by the U.S. Army’s Phoenix Recruiting Battalion and another 28 from the Arizona Army National Guard were recognized. For these Future Soldiers, the ceremony is their first taste of the Army legacy they are about to inherit. Standing with a newfound, rigid discipline, these Army recruits represent a lineage of service that stretches back centuries.

Fouad Youssef’s family beamed with pride. Immigrants from Lebanon, his parents, Tony and Emma, signed the enlistment documents for their 17-year-old son to join the Army for the opportunity of a better life and out of gratitude for being welcomed to the U.S.

“We try to do our best for our kids. We're here to support our son [who] insisted on joining the Army,” Youssef’s parents said. “I’m happy for him because there’s a future for him.”

The transition from a high school senior to a U.S. Army recruit is often a solitary, internal decision, but the Glendale ceremony is designed to shift that feeling into one of collective power and belonging.

This ceremony marked the definitive pivot from civilian teenager to defender of the nation. It serves as a community-sanctioned rite of passage — often the first time these young men and women are formally recognized for their impending sacrifice before they ever step onto a bus for basic training.

"As a recruiter, my job doesn't end when a contract is signed; it ends when I see them successfully transition into their new identity as a Soldier. Tonight is that turning point,” said Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Sorg. “Watching my recruit Peyton Taylor receive his first challenge coin in front of his hometown is the ultimate reward — it's the moment they realize they belong to something much bigger than themselves."

The atmosphere in the arena shifted from celebration to solemnity as hundreds of right hands rose in unison to take the Oath of Enlistment. In that moment, the ceremonial swearing-in transformed a group of students into a single, disciplined unit as they recited the military oath — a vocal commitment to protect and defend that echoed through the rafters.

"Seeing these Army recruits raise their right hands here in Glendale is a powerful reminder that our mission is about more than numbers — it's about the future of our force,” said Col. Steven Weber, commander of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion. “These young men and women aren't just joining a career; they are stepping into a legacy of selfless service that will define them for the rest of their lives. Our battalion is proud to stand behind them as they prepare for the rigors of basic training."

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1433 from Glendale served as ushers and understood what a moment this was for these youth.

"These young men and women are about to discover that the Army doesn't just build soldiers; it builds a character that lasts a lifetime,” said retired Army soldier and VFW member Alejo Cruz. “We are here to show them that their service is the start of a story we’ve been writing for over 250 years, and we can’t wait to see the chapters they’ll add to the VFW’s 126-year legacy."

For many, this is the first time their "service before self" commitment is met with a standing ovation rather than just a handshake at a recruiting station. They should feel a surge of community-backed confidence, knowing that the city of Glendale isn't just watching them go — it is cheering them on.

The ceremony’s impact extends beyond the arena and into local high schools throughout the Phoenix Valley. By encouraging recruits to wear their military stoles over their graduation gowns, the event creates a "living legacy," allowing students to stand before their families and classmates not just as graduates, but as future service members who have already answered a higher calling.

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New Class of Military Recruits Recognized at Glendale Induction Ceremony

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The bright lights of Desert Diamond Arena shone on a new class of recruits as Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers and the Mayor’s Military Mission hosted the annual Military Induction Ceremony. This grand, community-wide "sending off" recognized the Valley’s bravest sons and daughters before they begin basic training.

While the arena hosted recruits for every branch, the evening held a special resonance for those destined for the U.S. Army. One hundred twenty-eight Future Soldier participants recruited by the U.S. Army’s Phoenix Recruiting Battalion and another 28 from the Arizona Army National Guard were recognized. Standing with newfound, rigid discipline, these Army recruits represent a lineage of service that stretches back centuries.

Fouad Youssef’s family beamed with pride. Immigrants from Lebanon, his parents, Tony and Emma, signed the enlistment documents for their 17-year-old son to join the Army for the opportunity of a better life and out of gratitude for being welcomed to the U.S. "We try to do our best for our kids. We're here to support our son [who] insisted on joining the Army," Youssef’s parents said. "I’m happy for him because there’s a future for him."

The Glendale ceremony is designed to shift the transition from civilian teenager to defender of the nation into a feeling of collective power and belonging. "As a recruiter, my job doesn't end when a contract is signed; it ends when I see them successfully transition into their new identity as a Soldier," said Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Sorg.

The atmosphere shifted from celebration to solemnity as hundreds of right hands rose in unison to take the Oath of Enlistment, transforming a group of students into a single unit. Col. Steven Weber, commander of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, added, "These young men and women are stepping into a legacy of selfless service that will define them for the rest of their lives."

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1433 served as ushers, welcoming the youth into the fold. "The Army doesn't just build soldiers; it builds a character that lasts a lifetime," said retired Army soldier and VFW member Alejo Cruz.