Florida National Guard Assists Law Enforcement With Aiding Car Crash Passengers

WASHINGTON - Florida National Guardsmen (FANG) assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC) supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission assisted United States Secret Service (USSS) agents, Metropolitan Police Department officers, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in responding to a two vehicle accident on the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, May 5th, 2026.

According to the Guardsmen, they just arrived to their usual shift when they noticed that there were many law enforcement officers at a car crash scene and didn’t hesitate to provide assistance to the passengers. Two civilian passengers were injured, each suffering different injuries.

“After assessing the situation, we jumped in immediately to assist the USSS in trying to open the door of the driver that was pinned inside,” said Sgt. Adriana Barahona, a team leader with the Florida National Guard. “We prioritized aid to get the driver out so that EMS can treat and transport the driver that was pinned inside.” EMS was also able to successfully render aid to the other passengers.

Barahora also mentioned that she informed the EMS where one of the driver’s major injuries was located. Additionally, the Guardsmen provided traffic control, which helped ensure that oncoming vehicles could move away from the scene. This allowed pedestrians to cross the busy street safely.

According to Spc. Josh Bush, a team member with the FANG who was also responding to the car crash, the Guardsmen received training on how to effectively react to medical emergencies of that magnitude just two days prior.

“In that training, we discussed realistic scenarios along with Soldier experiences, whether it was combat or civilian focused when facing an emergency dilemma,” said Bush. “Analyzing both the positives and negatives of those situations helped me to think about how to act if I were a part of an emergency situation.” Once the situation started to settle, the EMS, USSS, and MPD expressed their gratitude to the FANG for their assistance.

The teamwork in handling difficult situations demonstrates the National Guard’s history of partnering with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure the safety and security of our communities. They’re also uniquely prepared for missions that depend on integration within the communities to actively make a positive difference across the nation.

“I really enjoy teaching Soldiers how to patrol and what to look out for as well having my team help out in any way possible,” said Barohana. “I think the small things matter, whether it’s a picture or saying good morning to everyone who passes by us.