Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,700 in the last 365 days.

Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

DEVENS, Mass.— A dozen Soldiers successfully completed the Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leader’s course at the Regional Training Site - Maintenance Devens. The graduation ceremony, which was held May 8 at 107 Barnum Rd in Ayer, marks the culmination of nearly six weeks of rigorous technical training designed to enhance the readiness and operational capabilities of Army Reserve units across the nation. During the course, Soldiers received hands-on, intensive instruction on the principals of automotives, leadership and basic shop management. This critical training ensures that military equipment remains fully mission-capable, directly supporting the Army’s overarching mission of prevailing in large-scale combat operations. “This is truly a milestone in their careers as leaders and Ordnance Soldiers,” Sgt. Maj. Arnold Olson, operations sergeant major at RTS-M Devens. “From here they will start to see the bigger picture and will be an integral part of planning and development of a key element in the logistics enterprise.” The graduating class included Soldiers representing 12 different units from nearly as many different states. Among the graduates, Staff Sgt. Frederick Steen was recognized as the Distinguished Honor Graduate for demonstrating exceptional technical proficiency and leadership throughout the training cycle. The following graduates have accomplished a valuable milestone in their careers:

Rank Name Unit
Staff Sgt. Jazmyn M. Atteberry-Wyman 133rd Forward Support Company
Staff Sgt. Timothy D. York Joint Forces Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard
Sgt. Melvin Guerrero Headquarters, 427th
Staff Sgt. Ernesto A. Martinez 297th Theater Liaison Detachment
Staff Sgt. Craig R. Murdoch 744th Forward Support Company
Sgt. Jacob Andrews Forward Support Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 82 Airborne Division
Staff Sgt. Gregory Kemp 770th Engineer Company
Staff Sgt. Frederick E. Steen 211th Support Maintenance Company
Staff Sgt. Christopher McLann 3637th Support Maintenance Company
Sgt. Nickolas McKinley 325th Military Intelligence Battalion
Staff Sgt. Michael Keaney 110th Support Maintenance Company
Staff Sgt. Cory Marinaccio 101 Engineer Battalion, Forward Support Company

RTS-M Devens is a premier training institution for the U.S. Army Reserve, providing world-class instruction in maintenance and logistics. By delivering modernized, realistic training, RTS-M Devens develops highly skilled maintenance professionals capable of sustaining the force in any operational environment. For more information about RTS-M Devens or this graduating class, please contact Sgt. Maj. Arnold Olson at 910-598-8121or arnold.e.olson6.mil@army.mil.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.