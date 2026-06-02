The Albany Job Fair June 17th, 2026 Features Veterans Hour 9am-10am & Public 10am-4pm

Albany Job Fair June 2026 Recruiters List On site Albany Job Fair recruiter

The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 9am to 4pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY Featuring a Veterans Hour 9am-10am

I’m proud to support the Albany Job Fair and its ironclad commitment to helping our veterans find good-paying jobs that match their valuable skills and dedication” — Congressman Paul Tonko

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 9am to 4pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. This month’s event features more than 50 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executive positions, across a wide range of industries.What sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers — whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at registration on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters."Our veterans will never get back the time they spent missing birthdays and anniversaries, first steps and first ball games. They gave that time to all of us. It's only right that we devote time to making sure they can access the jobs and opportunities that will help them enjoy the same American Dream they defended. I'm grateful for the Albany Job Fair's ongoing commitment to our veterans," said Senator Jacob Ashby.Job seeker registration is not required. Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including AIM Services Inc., Air National Guard, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Marriott, Albany Police Dept., Arrow Bank, Ballston Spa National Bank, Capital Region BOCES, Conifer Park, Empire Education Corporation, Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast, Fusco Personnel, Home Instead, Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, NATIONWIDE, New York Life, NightRider Janitorial Services, NY Army National Guard/Bravo Co, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Comptroller, NYS Dept of Corrections , NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts, NYSTRS, RedShift Recruiting, RPI, St Peter's Health Partners, STS Steel, Sunmark Credit Union, Trustco Bank, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Wildwood Programs and the event is supported by the NYS Department of Labor and Veterans' Services.“The Albany Job Fair distributes hundreds of resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work with too,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find their best employment options as quickly as possible.“I would like to commend the Albany Job Fair for once again dedicating the first hour of the event exclusively for Veterans. This is a great way to show respect for those who have served and to make sure they have the opportunity to connect with employers one-on-one before other job seekers vie for their attention.” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair, accessible at https://albanyjobfair.com/apply-now/ where job seekers can freely browse open positions and apply to jobs on line 24/7. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings to facilitate this process.“I’m proud to support the Albany Job Fair and its ironclad commitment to helping our veterans find good-paying jobs that match their valuable skills and dedication. Our brave men and women in uniform have served and sacrificed for our nation with distinction, and it is our responsibility to repay that sacrifice by ensuring they have access to meaningful job opportunities as they transition to civilian life. By opening this event early for veterans, the Albany Job Fair is sending a powerful message: your service is valued, and your future matters. Connecting our veterans with employers who recognize their unique talents is one of the best investments we can make in our workforce and in our community as a whole.” Congressman TonkoJoin us June 17, 2026, from 9a-4p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics."Exciting news from the Albany job fair as we elevate the Veterans Hour to new heights! With attendance doubling in recent months, we're proud to announce new partnerships designed to provide essential resources for our service members. Attendees can expect an expanded range of services to support those transitioning into civilian careers and moving on from military life. Experts will be available to connect our veterans to vital healthcare benefits, enhancing their experience. This unique job fair is leading the way with a comprehensive wrap-around approach and a safe space for service members to connect to additional support and benefits. Collaborating with the Veterans Miracle Center and ClearPath, we are committed to ensuring our veterans receive the comprehensive support they deserve as they embark on this important new chapter!" said Jeffrey M Thoennes, Dept. of Labor, Veterans Services.

Albany Job Fair June 17, 2026 - Latham NY - 50+ Recruiters on Site

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