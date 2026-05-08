Governor requests extension of FEMA disaster funding to help survivors of LA wildfires

The request reflects the scale and complexity of the ongoing recovery from the devastating LA wildfires. Many survivors remain displaced due to delays in insurance payments, housing shortages, and limited contractor availability. Without an extension, thousands of households risk losing essential assistance while facing challenges outside their control.

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), as of May 3, 2026, nearly 29,500 households that may be eligible for this assistance were still navigating insurance claims, and nearly 1,000 households continued to receive federal Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. While thousands of rebuilding permits have been issued and thousands more are in progress, many survivors are waiting to begin construction due to financial uncertainty, lack of clarity about their insurance funds, and labor and supply constraints.

California’s request follows months of coordination by Cal OES with FEMA and local partners to assess survivors’ needs and ensure the request is supported by current data. The state will provide additional information in the coming weeks to further document the ongoing need for assistance.

At the same time, California continues to lead an aggressive, all-of-government effort to support recovery. Since the wildfires, the Governor has issued more than two dozen executive orders to speed rebuilding, cut red tape, and restore critical infrastructure. State and local partners have also completed one of the largest debris removal operations in California history in record time.

Governor Newsom has expanded direct financial support for survivors, including making available more than $100 million in grants through the CalAssist Mortgage Fund to help homeowners stay housed during recovery. Additional protections have been put in place to prevent price gouging and support renters.

Still, significant barriers remain — particularly for families facing underinsurance or difficulty finding permanent housing in a constrained regional market.

FEMA delays are impacting the ability to rebuild

In addition to the need for expanded relief through the Individual and Households Program, California desperately needs FEMA to release more than $732 million in Public Assistance funding associated with the LA wildfires that is approved at the regional level but still awaiting final sign-off approval from DHS Headquarters. Only $37 million has been obligated. These delays are holding up critical recovery projects and rebuilding efforts in impacted communities that FEMA experts have already approved. Stalled projects include funding for schools, parks, water systems, and critical emergency response measures.

For survivors like spouses Bishop Charles D. Dorsey and Dr. Lisa Dorsey in Altadena, the recovery process remains ongoing. After losing their church in the fires, they spent months navigating the FEMA Public Assistance process due to delays caused by multiple federal shutdowns and onerous DHS review protocols. Stories like theirs are unfortunately the norm and underscore the need for continued federal support to ensure no family is left behind.

Trump abandons LA fire survivors

In addition to taking action to speed rebuilding, the Governor is also standing up for the Altadena, Palisades, and Malibu communities by calling out the White House for failing to submit to Congress long-term disaster funding for survivors of last year’s catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires. The supplemental appropriation the Governor has championed will fund important programs like Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds that provide flexible sources of funding for communities to rebuild and recover. The Governor, who went to Washington, D.C in December to advocate for survivors, renewed his call for immediate approval of disaster supplemental funds, urging Congress and the President to deliver the same compassion and urgency that have been extended to other communities across the nation. The federal government plays a critical role as a partner to the state in this long-term recovery effort. Funding in this supplemental appropriation would:

Fund the rebuilding of schools, childcare centers, homes, and vital community facilities.

Keep small businesses open, support the economy, and maintain jobs.

Restore damaged water systems, rebuild responder infrastructure, and improve air quality monitoring.

Supporting survivors through full recovery

Extending federal assistance will help ensure survivors have the time and resources needed to transition from temporary housing to permanent homes and complete their recovery with stability and dignity.

California will continue working closely with FEMA and local partners to support survivors every step of the way.