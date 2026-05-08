Behavioral health grant supports treatment services in Mesa County jail

Mesa County is continuing efforts to address substance use and mental health needs within the local jail system.

On May 5 , the Board of County Commissioners approved a $674,000 grant agreement between the Colorado Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Administration and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The funding supports jail-based behavioral health services, including substance use disorder treatment, opioid use disorder treatment and mental health services for people in custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the programs provided services to about 450 people through its substance use disorder program and about 200 people through its opioid use disorder program in 2025.

Colorado law requires county-operated detention facilities to provide substance use and mental health treatment services. Mesa County provides those services in partnership with its contracted medical provider, NaphCare Inc.

The grant helps cover the cost of continuing these programs during state fiscal year 2027.

Behavioral health treatment in detention facilities can help stabilize individuals while they are in custody and support continuity of care after release. The goal is to connect people with treatment and reduce the likelihood of repeated involvement in the justice system.