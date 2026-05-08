Food Safety Alert: Multiple products affected by dry milk powder recall

Additional companies are recalling products connected to California Dairies' recall of dry milk powder. The milk powder was originally recalled due to Salmonella concerns.

The following brands and products are now included in this expanded safety alert:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s snack mix products

Pork King Good’s Sour Cream and Onion pork rind and seasoning products

Utz Quality Foods’ certain varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips

JCB Flavors’ selected topical seasoning products

All of these products contain the potentially contaminated ingredient. The companies say no illnesses have been reported in connection to any of their products, and they initiated the recalls out of an abundance of caution.

Description of recalled John B. Sanfilippo & Son products

30 oz. Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix with a best by date of 8/6/2027

23 oz. Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix with best by dates of 1/28/27, 2/5/27, 2/12/27, 2/17/27, 3/3/27, 3/14/27

16 oz. Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix with best by dates of 4/30/27, 5/28/27, 6/24/27

8 oz. Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix with a best by date of 3/23/27

Check the FDA website for a full list of products.

Description of recalled Pork King Good products

3 oz. Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning with best by dates 5/30/27, 6/30/27

Check the FDA website for a full list of products.

Description of recalled Utz Quality Foods products

1.5 oz. Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips with best by dates of 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026, 8/17/2026, 8/24/2026

2 oz. Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips with best by dates of 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026

Check the FDA website for a full list of products.

Description of recalled JCB Flavors products

1.6 oz. Popping Topping- Sour Cream and Onion with a best by date of 5/18/2027

Check the FDA website for a full list of products.

What consumers should do

Check pantries for the recalled products and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Contact a doctor right away if symptoms develop after consuming the recalled products.

Salmonella description and risk

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and can last four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment.

Salmonella can lead to serious and sometimes deadly infections for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

MCPH role in food recalls

There are systems in place to make sure the food people buy and eat is safe. When Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been made aware of a product being recalled that could have been distributed in Mesa County, MCPH shares the information so it reaches as many community members as possible.