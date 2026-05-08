DPS Increases Patrols Statewide to Enforce Seat Belt Use; Prevent Distracted Driving

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing patrols statewide as part of its annual All-American Enforcement Campaign ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. From May 11 to May 25, the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) will focus on enforcing seat belt laws and promoting safe driving behaviors to reduce crashes and save lives.

“Seat belts save lives— it’s that simple,” said Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol Bryan Rippee. “Buckling up is one of the easiest decisions you can make to protect yourself and your loved ones every time you get on the road.”

DPS’ enforcement is part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). Last year, during the 2025 All-American enforcement efforts, more than 156,142 citations and warnings were issued. This included over 9,784 speeding violations; 780 seat belts; 3,876 violations for driving without insurance; and 902 felony and fugitive arrests.

So far in 2026, there have been more than 6,989 Move Over, Slow Down violations. All drivers should Move Over or Slow Down, for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Texas law states that a driver must either:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction) or

Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph)

Violations of the law result in a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of up to $1,250. Subsequent offenses can increase fines, and if the offense results in bodily injury, the penalty can be up to a state jail felony.

DPS offers the following safety tips:

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

###(HQ 2026-45)