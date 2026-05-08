Governor Newsom announces major hiring milestone with over 1,000 young adults entering the wildland firefighting force

Investing in the next generation of leaders

When Governor Newsom took office, the CCC and CAL FIRE jointly operated six hand crews at three locations with 90 Corpsmembers. Today, that partnership runs 33 crews across 13 locations with more than 450 Corpsmembers actively training and serving, an expansion that made 1,000 firefighter hires possible.

Since 2020, in partnership with the Legislature, the state has invested $238 million in the CCC to build its wildland firefighter training and response capacity. An additional $180 million has funded the CCC Forestry Corps, fuel reduction, and community hardening to build upon the state’s wildfire resilience efforts.

Corpsmembers aged 18 to 25, and military veterans up to 29, receive a monthly stipend while completing all the wildland firefighting certifications CAL FIRE requires. No prior experience is necessary. Celebrating its 50th year of service, the CCC has spent five decades turning that same entry point into careers in natural resources and firefighting for young adults throughout California.

In 2025, Corpsmembers supported wildfire, base camp support, and forest-health activities:

CCC fire crews were dispatched to 355 wildfire incidents statewide, including the Palisades and Eaton Fires in Los Angeles. CCC fire crews totaled 415,930 emergency response hours.

Corpsmembers assisted state and federal partners at base camp for 33 incidents in California, plus one out-of-state camp. There were 173 dispatches totaling 347,488 hours.

Corpsmembers in the CCC Forestry Corps program reduced fire risk and improved forest health. Together, they treated 1,515 acres, removed 1,700 trees for fuel management, and planted 8,000 trees to support reforestation.

“The Corpsmembers CAL FIRE hired put in the work while they were with us, long days on fire lines, coursework in the classroom, and the physical demands that come with this job,” said JP Patton, Director, California Conservation Corps. “Thanks to our CAL FIRE partners, we have built a pathway that turns that commitment into a lasting career.”

“Corpsmembers bring a level of discipline, adaptability, and commitment to public service that makes them outstanding candidates for careers with CAL FIRE,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “Their training and real-world experience position them to succeed on the frontlines and beyond.”

California builds the world’s most powerful firefighting force

Governor Newsom, backed by the Legislature, has transformed California’s firefighting capacity from the ground up — investing billions to expand the workforce, and opening new training academies to keep communities safe year-round.

Historic investments-statewide

Since 2019, California has significantly expanded its firefighting capacity by investing in personnel, equipment, and training to protect communities from increasingly severe wildfires and extreme weather events. Under the Newsom administration, California’s fire protection budget nearly doubled—from $2 billion to $3.8 billion and more than $2.5 billion in wildfire resilience and forest health projects. Governor Newsom and the Legislature have also invested over $350 million for wildfire safety projects on federal lands — which make up 58% of California’s forestlands. At the same time, the budget for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)—the state’s leadership hub for responding to and rebuilding after major wildfires—increased from $1.8 billion to $4.5 billion.