NFL Star Bryant McKinnie and Rahzel, Co-Founder of the ROOTS, Join TBOC Super PAC to Defeat AOC

BX on the rise Corona Queens 14th CD

Wall Street Banker Marty Dolan Lines Up Key Influencers to Defeat AOC in Democrat Primary 2026

Residents of the Bronx and Queens deserve political leadership that is practical, visible, and accountable.” — Jessica Ross Gomilla

BRONX, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL star Bryant McKinnie and Rahzel, Co-Founder of the ROOTS, have teamed up with TBOC Super PAC to endorse Wall Street Banker Mr. Marty Dolan in an effort to defeat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) in the Bronx (Congressional District 14- CD14) primary election 2026. The Take Back Our Country Super PAC (TBOC) an independent expenditure-only political committee is pleased to announce the support of NFL Super Bowl Champion and Hip-Hop mogul Bryant McKinnie along with Bronx resident, music pioneer and culture influencer Rahzel to spearhead the new "Culture, Capital, & Community Coalition". The newly formed coalition will focus on targeted major donors, and direct voter engagement.Ms. Jessica Ross Gomilla, TBOC Operations Manager stated-- "This coalition brings sports, music/entertainment, grassroots organizing, and a serious donor base together for one purpose: turn voter dissatisfaction into votes that matter and resources into aid for communities in need." Ms. Gomilla also added "residents of the Bronx and Queens deserve political leadership that is practical, visible, and accountable."McKinnie and Rahzel along with retired NFL player, entrepreneur and investor Travaris Cadet will help TBOC elevate voter engagement efforts across the country in targeted states and districts. Their participation marks a turning of the page relative to how traditional Super PAC's have operated. The TBOC team and its coalitions will harness the efforts of the political donor class, cultural influencers, entrepreneurs, and athletes/entertainers to fund independent voter education, social media campaigns, direct voter engagement and GOTV efforts. The focus and intended outcome of efforts by TBOC will be centered on--- public safety, workforce housing development, government fiscal accountability, and access to venture capital utilizing Opportunity Zones.For additional information about TBOC www.chancetoadvance.org "Compliance Notice: TBOC Super PAC is an independent expenditure-only political committee. Contributions will be used for federal election activity and independent political speech. TBOC does not make contributions to federal candidates or candidates committees, and its spending decisions are made independently and not in coordination with any candidate, candidate campaign, or candidate committee. TBOC may not accept contributions from foreign nationals, federal contractors, national banks, or federally chartered corporations. Federal law requires best efforts to collect and report name, mailing address, occupation, and employer for contributors giving over $200. Contributions are not tax-deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes."

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