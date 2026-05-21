Comprehensive Review Catalogues 136 Human Clinical Studies on Sulforaphane and Broccoli Bioactives

Compendium Highlights Broad Use of TrueBroc® in Clinical Studies

This body of work reflects the remarkable evolution of sulforaphane research over the past 30 years.” — Dr. Jed Fahey

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published peer-reviewed paper in Medicines examines the expanding body of research on sulforaphane — the bioactive compound derived from broccoli , broccoli seeds and sprouts, and cruciferous vegetables — highlighting its synergistic interactions with phytochemicals and pharmaceuticals across a wide range of health applications.The publication, “Sulforaphane Synergies with Phytochemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Implications for Healthspan,” was authored by Dr. Jed W. Fahey and Dr. Hua Liu of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and published on May 6, 2026.Accompanying the paper is a detailed supplemental compendium cataloging 136 human clinical studies using glucoraphanin, sulforaphane, broccoli sprouts, broccoli seed extract(s), or related interventions — spanning metabolic health, cognitive health, inflammation modulation, cardiovascular function, aging, detoxification, autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia, oncology, and bioavailability research.The supplemental table documents three decades of clinical investigation dating back to 1998 and is updated as of March 15, 2026, to include the most recent activity.“This body of work reflects the remarkable evolution of sulforaphane research over the past 30 years,” said Jed W. Fahey, ScD. “What began as foundational cancer chemoprotection research has expanded into a much broader exploration of oxidative stress, inflammation, epigenetics, detoxification, and cellular resilience.”The review highlights multiple strands of evidence suggesting that sulforaphane may act synergistically with phytochemicals, including EGCG, curcumin, selenium, and quercetin, as well as chemotherapy agents, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies. Across multiple models, researchers observed positive effects on Nrf2-mediated cytoprotective and glutathione-related pathways, apoptosis, modulation of inflammation, oxidative stress response, epigenetic regulation, and cancer stem cell signaling. The publication also underscores the importance of understanding the specifics of interventions to ensure they deliver appropriate quality and dosage, as well as the bioavailability of sulforaphane, given sulforaphane’s significant instability. Many of these studies utilized the TrueBrocfamily of ingredients, which are commercially available sulforaphane-related ingredients used in nutritional supplements.Notably, internal analysis of the subset of clinical studies utilizing commercially available preparations (rather than laboratory-developed or pre-commercial materials) indicates that approximately 79% of the broccoli seed and sprout interventions utilized the TrueBrocfamily of ingredients.The review is dedicated to the memory of Professor Thomas W. Kensler (1948–2025), whose pioneering contributions helped shape the modern understanding of the beneficial properties of sulforaphane and broccoli.TrueBrocencompasses a family of broccoli seed-focused ingredients developed to support clinically informed formulation and enhanced sulforaphane bioavailability, building upon decades of foundational research advanced by pioneering scientists, including Dr. Jed Fahey and the late Dr. Paul Talalay. The emerging synergy data further underscores sulforaphane’s potential as a multi-pathway compound with growing relevance to next-generation therapeutic and nutritional strategies.Publication: Fahey JW, Liu H. (2026). Sulforaphane Synergies with Phytochemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Implications for Healthspan. Medicines. 13(2):16. https://www.mdpi.com/2305-6320/13/2/16

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