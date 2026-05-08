Meridian IT and Occam partner to launch Meridian CX Assurance

New offering delivers full lifecycle assurance for IVR and AI-driven contact centers, enabling faster deployments, reduced risk and improved customer experience

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian IT Inc. (Meridian IT U.S.), a global managed services provider and part of Meridian Group International , today announced a partnership with Occam to launch Meridian CX Assurance, a new offering that delivers full lifecycle assurance for customer experience (CX), including IVR and AI-driven contact centers. Powered by Occam’s Razor platform, the solution enables faster go-lives, safer AI rollouts and measurable customer experience improvements through proactive testing, validation and managed services.Occam, headquartered in Hertfordshire, U.K., provides automated customer experience assurance solutions used by enterprises and technology partners worldwide. Meridian IT delivers enterprise IT solutions with expertise in collaboration, contact center technologies and managed services.Through this collaboration, Meridian IT U.S. will use the Razor platform’s advanced automation capabilities, scalability and proven performance to help organizations validate performance, reduce operational risk and ensure IVR and AI-driven systems perform reliably under real-world conditions. The partnership is designed to support ongoing CX modernization with scalable, technology-driven solutions.Leaders from both organizations emphasized the importance of delivering reliable, high-performing customer experience environments at scale.“For many organizations, the IVR is the front door to their business, directly impacting customer trust, revenue and operational performance,” said Kristy Sholett, vice president of collaboration at Meridian IT. “Meridian CX Assurance is designed to help organizations protect that first interaction through continuous monitoring and managed services, strengthening resilience while supporting long-term CX modernization.”“Meridian IT brings deep expertise in enterprise collaboration and CX transformation,” said Adrian Coppin, chief commercial officer at Occam. “By combining Meridian’s managed services capabilities with the Occam Razor platform, organizations can test and validate IVR and AI deployments faster, uncover vulnerabilities earlier and deploy with greater confidence.”The partnership reinforces Meridian IT’s commitment to delivering proactive, managed CX solutions that help organizations innovate with confidence while maintaining consistent, high-quality customer interactions.About Meridian IT Inc.Meridian IT Inc. is a global managed services provider delivering cloud, infrastructure and IT solutions that help organizations operate with greater agility, security and control. As part of Meridian Group International, Meridian combines global scale with local expertise to design, build and manage technology environments tailored to each customer’s needs.About Meridian Group InternationalMeridian Group International supports customers globally through its subsidiaries, including Meridian IT Inc. (U.S.), Concat AG (Germany), Meridian IT UK and Meridian IT Australia.About OccamOccam is a CX assurance platform provider headquartered in Hertfordshire, UK. The Occam Razor platform enables enterprises and technology partners, including systems integrators, MSPs, VARs, and technology solution providers, to test, monitor, and validate contact center environments across voice and digital channels. Learn more at occam.cx.

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