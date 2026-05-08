Results of visitor expenditure survey for the first quarter of 2026
MACAU, May 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total non-gaming spending of visitors stood at MOP24.43 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up by 24.5% year-on-year. Of which, total spending of overnight visitors (MOP17.25 billion) and that of same-day visitors (MOP7.18 billion) rose by 12.2% and 69.2% respectively.
Per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors was MOP2,179 in the first quarter, an increase of 9.5% year-on-year. Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,101) and same-day visitors (MOP1,025) rose by 7.7% and 40.6% respectively. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (48.2% of total), followed by accommodation (21.1%) and food & beverages (21.0%).
Analysed by source of visitors, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors from the Chinese mainland (MOP2,392), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (MOP1,203) and the Taiwan region (MOP2,004) increased by 4.1%, 37.4% and 8.9% year-on-year respectively in the first quarter. Besides, per-capita spending of international visitors (MOP2,178) recorded a year-on-year rise of 32.5%. Regarding the Northeast Asian markets, per-capita spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP2,226) and Japan (MOP2,093) grew by 35.0% and 47.9% year-on-year respectively. For the Southeast Asian markets, spending of visitors from Singapore (MOP3,697), Thailand (MOP2,224) and Malaysia (MOP1,761) showed respective growth of 43.1%, 4.2% and 5.6% year-on-year.
DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey to collect data from visitors on their amount of non-gaming spending during their stay in the Macao Special Administrative Region. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.
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