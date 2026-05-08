Cultural Affairs Bureau gives continuity to the “Mobile Library” outreach services promoting reading in the communities from May to June

MACAU, May 8 - In order to further strengthen Macao’s development as a “City of Reading” and integrate reading into the communities and daily life, the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will give continuity to the activity “Where culture flourishes, happiness happens” – “Mobile Library” Outreach Services from May to June. All residents are welcome to participate and enjoy the pleasure of reading.

The “Mobile Library” will visit various districts across Macao on an irregular basis each month, providing convenient outreach services for nearby residents. During this period, the “Mobile Library” will stop at the following locations: Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront, Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, Leisure Area in Areia Preta Park, Jardim da Flora, Macao Science Center Square, Side Space of Flower City Park (Rua de Coimbra, Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia – Seac Pai Van, Leisure Area along Patane North Bay, Iao Hon Market Park, Tap Seac Square, Barra Square, Praça dos Lótus in Bairro da Ilhe Verde, and the Temporary Leisure Area in Doca do Lam Mau. Activities on site include book browsing, “World of Stories”, and library card registration, suitable for parents and children and the general public.

The “Mobile Library” outreach services bring library resources and diverse reading activities to outdoor community spaces. Through fun and interactive formats, they infuse the city with cultural vitality and demonstrate the accessibility and convenience of library services. IC will continue to leverage the flexibility and mobility of the “Mobile Library” to deliver the joy of reading to different communities, enrich the residents' spiritual lives, and promote citywide reading.

For more information, please call 2837 7117 during service hours at any IC Public Library counter, or visit www.library.gov.mo and “My Library” mobile app.