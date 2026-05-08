The 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition to Be Held in Macao from 10 to 12 June

MACAU, May 8 - Today (8 May), the Organising Committee of the 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “17th IIICF”) held a press conference in Beijing to provide an update on preparations for the 17th IIICF, which will take place in Macao from 10 to 12 June, as well as the concurrent 12th China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum, organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

In attendance were Fang Qiuchen, Chairman of the China International Contractors Association; Che Weng Keong, President of the Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM); Liu Dajiang, Level-II Inspector at the Department of American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China; and Hou Changsheng, Division Chief of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

At the press conference, Chairman Fang introduced the progress of preparations for this year’s IIICF, while President Che emphasised the Macao elements of this year’s event and the development of Macao’s MICE industry. Level-II Inspector Liu then provided an update on preparations for the 12th China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum and the current state of economic and trade co-operation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries. Finally, Division Chief Hou outlined the Chinese Mainland’s measures and achievements in supporting Macao’s MICE industry and promoting appropriate economic diversification in Macao.

Focus on green, low-carbon development and digital innovation: Boosting global infrastructure interconnectivity

The IIICF is the largest and most influential annual event in the global infrastructure sector, setting the highest standards and providing a key co-operation platform for the Belt and Road Initiative. Adopting the theme of “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity”, this year it will feature over 250 themed and supporting activities, including keynote speeches, themed forums, parallel forums, roundtable conferences, thematic seminars, roadshow networking, VIP exhibition tours, project presentations, corporate roadshows, project signing ceremonies, business meetings, and news interviews.

These themed activities will bring together over 200 industry leaders to discuss the latest green, low-carbon, digital and intelligent technology applications and practices, in order to provide innovative solutions for improving the quality and efficiency of global infrastructure connectivity, thereby fostering high-quality, sustainable international infrastructure co-operation.

A gathering of industry leaders: Demonstrating the continuous expansion of the IIICF’s network

The industry has shown enthusiastic participation in the 17th IIICF, as global co-operation in the infrastructure sector continues to grow in depth and breadth. To date, more than 3,500 guests from 69 countries and regions have registered to attend the event, including over 60 ministerial-level officials, executives from over 20 financial institutions, officials from over ten international organisations, and presidents of over 20 overseas business associations. Furthermore, over 800 enterprises, ranked among Fortune Global 500 companies, the world’s top 250 international contractors, and leading players across the industrial chain, have signed up to attend or exhibit. This demonstrates the extensive influence and appeal of the IIICF within the global infrastructure sector.

UFI certification: Enhancing synergies between the forum and exhibition

At the end of last year, the IIICF received official accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), which provides a solid foundation for further optimising its exhibitor selection, exhibition content, and supporting activities this year. The IIICF has established an integrated “forum + exhibition + negotiation” model, resulting in an exhibition landscape characterised by “guidance from industry leaders, collaboration with local businesses and SMEs, and comprehensive coverage of service providers across the entire industrial chain”. Displays will highlight both “traditional strengths” and “technological innovation”, showcasing the international influence of the “China Construction” brand.

Report releases and business promotion: Advancing pragmatic co-operation among all parties

The 17th IIICF will continue to release the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2026) and The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2026). These reports will provide intellectual support and references to help all parties involved in the Belt and Road Initiative expand and deepen infrastructure co-operation. In addition, supporting activities are designed to facilitate networking and exchange and to promote pragmatic co-operation among the participating parties. These include business meetings, VIP exhibition tours, project presentations, corporate roadshows, and project signing ceremonies.

Demonstration of Macao’s unique strengths: Supporting its economic diversification

The 17th IIICF will highlight Macao elements, including the Commerce and Trade Co-operation Service Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (hereinafter referred to as the “Cooperation Zone”), the Pan-Pearl River Delta “9+2” mechanism, and modern finance. The event will also feature a Macao-Hengqin Exhibition Zone and showcase the achievements of infrastructure co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. In addition, the 2026 Annual Meeting of China’s Mainland-Macao Belt and Road Business and Professional Services Council, the China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic, Trade and Infrastructure Co-operation Forum and other relevant activities will return this year. These activities seek to encourage Macao enterprises to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and to develop the Cooperation Zone, thereby ensuring continuous progress.

Concurrent 12th China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum: Building a closer China-LAC community with a shared future

As the only professional forum within the China-CELAC Forum framework dedicated to infrastructure co-operation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, this year’s China-CELAC Infrastructure Cooperation Forum will continue to implement the high-level consensus reached between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as the outcomes of the China-CELAC Forum. Focusing on emerging topics such as energy transition, digital connectivity, financial empowerment, and smart city development, the forum aims to strengthen strategic collaboration between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries in the infrastructure sector, promote their infrastructure interconnectivity, and empower regional economic recovery and sustainable development.

The IIICF’s comprehensive programme is both efficient and pragmatic, providing participants with four platforms for seminars and exchanges, exhibitions and displays, authoritative report releases, and business promotion. Once again, it is set to serve as a premier international event for industry professionals to exchange insights, build consensus, explore opportunities, and strengthen co-operation, thus injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Industry professionals are welcome to visit the IIICF official website (http://www.iiicf.org/) for the latest updates and information.