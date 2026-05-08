Residential property price index for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, May 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index was 188.9 in the first quarter of 2026, down by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter. The index for existing residential units (201.2) decreased by 1.7% from the previous quarter, while the index for pre-sale residential units (240.3) rose by 0.6%.

The indices for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (191.6) and Taipa & Coloane (240.4) dropped by 1.5% and 2.3% quarter-on-quarter respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those between 11 and 20 years old fell by 1.6% and 1.5% respectively, whereas the index for those over 20 years old increased by 0.7%.

With respect to usable floor area, the index for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres decreased by 2.9% quarter-on-quarter, whereas the index for those with an area between 50 and 74.9 square metres grew by 2.8%.

In comparison with the first quarter of 2025, the overall residential property price index decreased by 6.7%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula (187.1) and Taipa & Coloane (196.1) falling by 7.2% and 4.3% respectively.