Ascendum Accounting Named “Best in Ohio” for Bookkeeping Services for 2nd Year

Ascendum Accounting Solutions Recognized as Best Accounting/Bookkeeping firm for 2nd consecutive year.

Cincinnati Onshore/offshore accounting, bookkeeping and tax-prep company recognized as a top bookkeeping company in Ohio.

As the accounting industry faces ongoing talent shortages, our goal is to help firms scale efficiently and maintain compliance without added cost or complexity.” — ob Shepherd, Vice President of Ascendum Accounting and Mortgage Services

CICINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendum Accounting Solutions has been named Best Bookkeeping Firm in the Ohio Business Magazine “2025 Best in Ohio Business” awards. The recognition, determined by popular vote, is the second consecutive year the company has received the honor.The accounting division of Ascendum Solutions provides a range of services designed to help businesses and accounting firms manage financial operations efficiently. Offerings include onshore and offshore bookkeeping, accounting, tax preparation, audit, data security, data migrations, and marketing support for accounting firms and enterprises with large accounting departments. Ascendum is an Intuit Preferred Partner and is expanding its services to the United Kingdom and Canada.“These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team,” said Rob Shepherd, Vice President of Ascendum Accounting and Mortgage Services. “As the accounting industry faces ongoing talent shortages, our goal is to help firms scale efficiently and maintain compliance without added cost or complexity.”Ascendum Accounting works with firms to reduce operational overhead, improve accuracy, and maintain security standards. Services are tailored to meet the needs of small and mid-sized firms as well as larger organizations seeking flexible outsourcing options. The company offers complimentary consultations for businesses interested in learning more about its solutions.About Ascendum AccountingAscendum Accounting Solutions is a division of Ascendum Solutions, specializing in outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services for SMB accounting firms and businesses. The company provides scalable solutions including tax preparation, audit and compliance support, and data security services. Ascendum Accounting combines global talent with advanced technology to help clients streamline operations and achieve sustainable growth. Learn more at https://www.AscendumAccounting.com

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