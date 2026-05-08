2026 Knecht Cup Regatta Expands Sponsor Partnerships to Support Officials, Athletes and Event Operations

Built for the Elements: How Delta Roam Delivered at the 2026 Knecht Cup Regatta

Delta Roam outfitted race officials with weather-ready jackets as part of broader efforts to enhance the collegiate rowing event experience at Cooper River

I’ve been involved in regattas for decades and this is one of the most useful and well-designed pieces of gear I’ve ever received.” — An official of the 2026 Knecht Cup Regatta

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Knecht Cup Regatta continues to grow one of the nation’s premier collegiate rowing events, organizers introduced several new operational and sponsorship initiatives during the 2026 regatta on the Cooper River, including a partnership with outdoor apparel company Delta Roam to support race officials and referees throughout the weekend.Held April 11-12 on the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, the 2026 Knecht Cup Regatta welcomed athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from collegiate rowing programs across the country. Organizers also continued efforts to expand sponsorship support and enhance the overall experience for participants, volunteers and race personnel.Among the additions this year was Delta Roam’s sponsorship of jackets provided to race officials and referees working on the course during two days of competition and changing spring weather conditions.“Our goal is always to improve the experience for everyone involved in the regatta — athletes, coaches, spectators, volunteers and officials,” said Laura Ana Knecht Blanche, the Regatta Director. “Partnerships like this helped us better support the people who spend long hours outdoors managing race operations and ensuring the event runs safely and efficiently.”Officials and referees often spend entire race days on the water or stationed along the course overseeing competition, safety and event logistics in a wide range of weather conditions. According to regatta organizers, feedback from officials during the event was overwhelmingly positive regarding the jackets’ comfort, weather protection and flexibility during long shifts outdoors.The partnership also reflected the Knecht Cup Regatta’s broader emphasis on strengthening relationships with sponsors and community partners as the event continues to expand.“The support of sponsors allows us to continue improving every aspect of the regatta experience,” Blanche said. “From livestream enhancements and athlete amenities to operational support for officials and volunteers, these partnerships make a meaningful difference.”Founded in honor of Olympic gold medalist and rowing leader William J. “Bill” Knecht, the Knecht Cup Regatta has become one of the country’s largest collegiate rowing competitions, attracting programs from Division I, II and III colleges and universities nationwide. The regatta is held annually on the Cooper River, one of the nation’s premier rowing venues and a longtime site for major national and international rowing events.In recent years, organizers have expanded livestream coverage, increased outreach to collegiate programs nationwide and introduced additional initiatives designed to elevate the profile and presentation of the event for athletes, families, alumni and spectators.Delta Roam’s involvement represented one example of the growing interest from brands and organizations seeking to align with the regatta’s audience and the outdoor, endurance-driven culture of rowing.“Rowing is a sport built around preparation, resilience and performing in changing conditions,” Blanche added. “We’re excited to continue developing partnerships with organizations that understand and support that environment.”The 2026 event also featured expanded para-rowing opportunities, alumni races and increased collaboration with members of the U.S. rowing community as organizers continue long-term efforts to grow the regatta and create additional rowing events throughout the region.For more information on the Knecht Cup Regatta, visit https://knechtcupregatta.com . For more information on Delta Roam, visit https://deltaroam.com/en-us

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