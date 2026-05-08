Media Advisory: 11th annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $24,050 in scholarships to city students
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 8, 2026
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Media Advisory:
11th annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $24,050 in scholarships to city students
The District Court in Baltimore City will unveil the artwork of 20 student finalists at the 11th annual Courting Art Baltimore awards reception on Monday, May 11, 2026. The awards celebration will highlight Baltimore City high school students’ artwork, including paintings, drawings, or other two-dimensional works of art based on a theme of their choice. The artwork will be professionally reproduced for long-term display at the District Court in Baltimore City, Eastside Courthouse, 1400 E. North Avenue.
The Courting Art Baltimore program received 169 submissions from 17 participating Baltimore City public high schools. Courting Art Baltimore showcases the creative work of students to promote the city’s youth and their artwork, connect the legal community with local Baltimore communities, and to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by beautifying local courthouses.
The top contestants will be awarded scholarships totaling $24,050 toward art programs or post-high school degrees, including a first-place scholarship of $7,500. Each of the 20 finalists will receive a $50 gift card and two students will receive a placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art Young People’s Studio, which provides weekend art classes for high school students.
|WHAT:
|Courting Art Baltimore awards reception
|WHEN:
|Monday, May 11, 2026, at 6 p.m.
|WHERE:
|
District Court in Baltimore City
1400 E. North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21213
|WHO:
|
District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey
Students from Baltimore City Public Schools:
Academy of College and Career Exploration
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Office by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the awards reception.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.