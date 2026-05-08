FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 8, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

11th annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $24,050 in scholarships to city students

The District Court in Baltimore City will unveil the artwork of 20 student finalists at the 11th annual Courting Art Baltimore awards reception on Monday, May 11, 2026. The awards celebration will highlight Baltimore City high school students’ artwork, including paintings, drawings, or other two-dimensional works of art based on a theme of their choice. The artwork will be professionally reproduced for long-term display at the District Court in Baltimore City, Eastside Courthouse, 1400 E. North Avenue.

The Courting Art Baltimore program received 169 submissions from 17 participating Baltimore City public high schools. Courting Art Baltimore showcases the creative work of students to promote the city’s youth and their artwork, connect the legal community with local Baltimore communities, and to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by beautifying local courthouses.

The top contestants will be awarded scholarships totaling $24,050 toward art programs or post-high school degrees, including a first-place scholarship of $7,500. Each of the 20 finalists will receive a $50 gift card and two students will receive a placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art Young People’s Studio, which provides weekend art classes for high school students.

WHAT: Courting Art Baltimore awards reception WHEN: Monday, May 11, 2026, at 6 p.m. WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City

1400 E. North Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21213 WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court

Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, presiding judge for Courting Art Baltimore

Courting Art Baltimore Chair Brian D. Katzenberg

Executive Director of Teaching and Learning

Dr. Kevin Cuppett

Baltimore City Public Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Chan'nel Howard

Arts Every Day Executive Director Julia Di Bussolo

Arts Every Day Director of Operations Betty Gonzales Students from Baltimore City Public Schools: Academy of College and Career Exploration

Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Art

Baltimore City College

Baltimore Design School

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Baltimore Polytechnic High School

Claremont High School

ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School

Digital Harbor

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Forest Park High School

Frederick Douglass High School

Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School

Patterson High School

REACH! Partnership School

Renaissance Academy

Western High School

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Office by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the awards reception.

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