Flower Den Florist Named Best of Virginia 2026 Winner by Virginia Living

Flower Den Florist recognized as a Best of Virginia 2026 Winner by Virginia Living.

Northern Virginia florist earns Virginia Living recognition after 35+ years serving Springfield, Lorton, Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax County.

For more than 35 years, our customers have trusted us with life’s meaningful moments. This award reflects the Northern Virginia community we proudly serve.” — Jenny Kalifa, owner of Flower Den

LORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Den Florist , a trusted Northern Virginia florist based in Lorton, Virginia, is proud to announce that it has been named a Best of Virginia 2026 Winner by Virginia Living.The annual Best of Virginia awards recognize reader-selected favorites across the Commonwealth, including businesses, attractions, events, destinations, and local favorites. According to Virginia Living, the 2026 program included 20,000 voters, a quarter of a million votes, and 1,680 winners across 112 categories in Virginia’s five regions.Located at 8196 Terminal Rd., Unit C, Lorton, VA 22079, Flower Den Florist provides fresh flowers, custom floral arrangements, sympathy and funeral flowers , birthday bouquets, anniversary flowers, holiday designs, corporate flowers, and floral arrangements for special occasions. The shop serves customers throughout Northern Virginia, including Fairfax County, Springfield, Lorton, Alexandria, Fort Belvoir, Burke, Fairfax Station, and nearby communities.Flower Den Florist has built its reputation on thoughtful design, quality flowers, dependable service, and long-standing customer relationships. From joyful celebrations to moments of remembrance, the shop creates floral arrangements that help customers express love, gratitude, comfort, sympathy, and connection.The shop also supports families during difficult times with sympathy and funeral flowers, working closely with local families, churches, funeral homes, and service locations to create respectful floral tributes. This compassionate service has made Flower Den Florist a trusted choice for customers seeking funeral flowers and sympathy flower delivery throughout Northern Virginia.In addition to its Best of Virginia 2026 recognition, Flower Den Florist was previously named a Neighborhood Fave by Nextdoor, further reflecting the shop’s strong connection with local customers and the surrounding community.The Virginia Living honor reinforces Flower Den Florist’s reputation as an award-winning florist for customers searching for fresh flowers, custom arrangements, funeral flowers, sympathy flowers, birthday flowers, anniversary flowers, holiday flowers, corporate flowers, and flower delivery in Northern Virginia.Customers can learn more about Flower Den Florist, browse floral arrangements, or place an order by visiting www.FlowerDen.com About Flower Den FloristFlower Den Florist is a Northern Virginia flower shop based in Lorton, Virginia, with more than 35 years of experience serving customers across Fairfax County, Springfield, Lorton, Alexandria, Fort Belvoir, Burke, Fairfax Station, and surrounding communities. The shop offers fresh flowers, custom floral arrangements, same-day flower delivery, sympathy and funeral flowers, birthday flowers, anniversary flowers, holiday arrangements, corporate flowers, and floral designs for special occasions. Located at 8196 Terminal Rd., Unit C, Lorton, VA 22079, Flower Den Florist is committed to quality, creativity, personalized service, and helping customers celebrate, honor, comfort, and connect through flowers.

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