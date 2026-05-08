Woolroom Wins King’s Award For Enterprise Following Record International Growth

Woolroom has been honored with the King’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for 2026.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woolroom , the British sleep specialist known for its natural wool bedding essentials, has been honored with the King’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for 2026 , recognizing its outstanding growth in international sales over the past three years. Considered the most prestigious business honor in the United Kingdom, the King's Award is personally approved by King Charles III and awarded to fewer than one in ten applicants, making it the British equivalent of a royal seal of approval for commercial excellence.The Rutland-based business previously received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2021. Since that time, it has significantly expanded its international footprint, with exports now accounting for more than half of total revenue.Woolroom’s growth has been driven largely by the U.S. and Canada, supported by a growing North American team and distribution hubs in both markets, bringing products closer to customers across key regions including North America, Iceland and China. The International Trade category specifically requires verified, uninterrupted year-on-year growth in overseas sales. This is a standard that reflects the scale and consistency of Woolroom's North American expansion over the past three years.International sales have increased by more than 130% in three years, as Woolroom has invested in digital marketing, logistics and in-market expertise to meet growing demand for more sustainable sleep solutions.“Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for a second time is a huge honor for the whole team at Woolroom,” said Chris Tattersall, managing director of Woolroom. “It recognizes the progress we’ve made in growing our business while staying true to our roots as a British, family-run brand.”The award will be formally presented to Woolroom by a member of the Royal Family or the King's Lord Lieutenant, with the Woolroom team among this year's winners invited to a reception at St. James's Palace in London, one of the oldest and most historic royal residences in the world.Traceability is central to Woolroom’s offering. Through its pioneering Wool ID® Traceability Programme , customers can trace wool in selected products back to audited farms, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to animal welfare, quality and transparency as it continues to expand internationally.“There is a growing global appetite for better, cleaner and more sustainable sleep,” said Tattersall. “Our focus is on meeting that demand responsibly—from sourcing and product design through to how we serve customers in each market. We’re continuing to invest in our North American team, our supply chain and our ability to deliver high-quality, traceable products to customers around the world.”Furthering its commitment to delivering quality sleep products, Woolroom supported a landmark research study earlier this year, conducted by British Wool, the Independent Wool Textile Organization (IWTO) and Bangor University. The study confirmed that wool is the optimal bedding fiber for temperature regulation and moisture management compared with feather, down and synthetic materials—findings that carry significant weight for the natural bedding industry.In what is shaping up to be a major year for the wool bedding retailer, Woolroom also recently reported its strongest financial performance to date in the 2024-2025 financial year, marking a significant period of growth for the business, which has doubled in size since 2021.To find out more, visit: https://www.thewoolroom.com/ For more information, contact woolroom@cartwrightcommunications.co.uk.About Woolroom:Founded in 2008 and built on 150 years of expertise in sourcing the finest wool and textiles, Woolroom is a family-run business from Bradford, the “Wool Capital of the World,” dedicated to creating home textiles crafted from British wool and natural fibers for the best night’s sleep. Responding to a time when synthetic, unethically produced bedding dominated the market and wool was undervalued, Woolroom set out to make a responsible choice, ensuring wool’s natural sleep-enhancing properties were brought to life in bedding and mattresses. Committed to improving the lives of British farmers and their animals, Woolroom guarantees fair pricing for wool and humane treatment for sheep through its Wool IDTraceable Wool Program, making it the only fully traceable wool bedding and mattress provider in the world. With a global reach and a people-first ethos, Woolroom lives by its motto, “From Sheep to Sleep,” combining ethical sourcing, transparency, and expert craftsmanship to deliver superior rest around the globe.

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