Stretch Limousine, Inc Announces Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas - Transportation Specials for Chicago Area Families

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Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stretch Limousine, Inc., a Chicago-based luxury transportation provider, has announced special pricing for Mother’s Day transportation services throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The seasonal promotion includes discounts of up to 20% on select hourly rates for stretch limousines, Sprinter limousines, party buses, and SUVs during Mother’s Day weekend.According to the company, Mother’s Day continues to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for family dining outings, scenic city tours, and private transportation reservations. The company expects increased demand for limousine transportation to restaurants, brunch events, and downtown Chicago entertainment destinations.The company also noted that the Mother’s Day promotion may appeal to customers searching for a last-minute gift idea for mothers, grandmothers, and family celebrations. Transportation services are available for brunch outings, downtown Chicago sightseeing rides, family dinners, and private celebrations throughout the holiday weekend.The promotion includes transportation services for customers traveling throughout Chicago and nearby suburban communities including Norridge, Park Ridge, Evanston, Des Plaines, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, and many more close to Chicago O'hare airport.Vehicles included in the Mother’s Day promotion include the Lincoln MKT Stretch Limousine, Chrysler 300 Stretch Limousine, Mercedes Sprinter Limousine, and other vehicles within the company’s fleet. Transportation packages are available for small family groups, brunch transportation, downtown sightseeing rides, and evening dining reservations.Stretch Limousine, Inc. stated that point-to-point limousine transfers for locations near the company’s office may start at a base rate of approximately $200, depending on vehicle selection, date, time, and availability.“Mother’s Day is an important occasion for many families, and transportation often becomes part of the overall celebration,” said a representative for Stretch Limousine, Inc. “We created this seasonal promotion to provide additional transportation options for customers planning family gatherings and special outings throughout the Chicago area.”Stretch Limousine, Inc. stated that reservations for Mother’s Day weekend are currently being accepted and availability may become limited closer to the holiday due to seasonal demand.The company provides limousine and chauffeured transportation services for weddings, airport transportation, corporate travel, concerts, sporting events, proms, and private celebrations throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.For additional information regarding Mother’s Day transportation availability, customers may visit Mother’s Day Chicago limo specialsor contact the company directly at (866) 425-0976.Media Contact:Stretch Limousine, Inc.Phone: (866) 425-0976Website: https://stretchlimochicago.com

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