Honoring Education Leaders and Empowering Dreams at The Scribes Institute 13th Annual MLK Gala in Hartford

Join The Scribe’s Institute for an unforgettable night celebrating educational excellence, community impact, and the next generation of leaders in Hartford.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scribe’s Institute proudly announces its 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala for Learning and Literacy, to be held on June 13, 2026, at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Join us for an unforgettable evening dedicated to nurturing bright young minds and celebrating champions of education and global justice.A Night to RememberEnjoy a gourmet meal, live DJ and dancing, a silent auction, and an inspiring awards ceremony honoring leaders in education and justice.Empowering Tomorrow’s LeadersFounded in 2009 by visionary Dr. Aaron Lewis, The Scribe’s Institute has transformed education for urban youth in Greater Hartford, introducing over 1,000 students to literacy, language, STEM, and robotics. Our gala helps raise crucial funds to keep these life-changing programs tuition-free for all participants.Honoring Excellence and LegacyOur gala is renowned for spotlighting luminaries in education, science, and the arts, including past honorees such as Professor Jelani Cobb, Dr. Ronald Mallett, Professor Elizabeth Hinton, the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, Attorney Jeffrey Dressler, the Wadsworth Atheneum, and many more.This year, we honor three remarkable individuals and organizations:* Chris Cloud: Recipient of the 2026 W.E.B. DuBois Talented-Tenth Award for championing equality and founding the Freedom Schooner Amistad Project* The Kennedy Collective: Recipient of the 2026 Steve Biko Award for Educational Innovation & Justice, celebrating 75 years of empowering students with disabilities* Ms. Ashantee Hyman: 2026 Harry Belafonte Award for Leadership & Exposure, Hartford’s Teacher of the Year, and a trailblazer in STEM educationDr. Lewis sums up our mission:“I cannot change where you were born or what family you were born into. I can change your outcome by giving you an educational opportunity. Education is the game changer.”Join us on June 13, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. at the Hartford Marriott Downtown for a night of inspiration and impact—supporting the next generation of leaders through education.Get your tickets and support our cause:🎟️ Purchase Tickets: https://givebutter.com/qFAXCD 💖 Make a Donation: https://thescribesinstitute.org/donate/ The Scribe’s Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to changing lives through education. Together, we can create a world of learning and limitless possibilities for our children.For more information, contact:JoAnna LaiscellThe Scribe’s Institute Inc.(860) 869-5667joanna@thescribesinstitute.orgThe Scribe’s Institute Inc.: Where Education Meets Innovation

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