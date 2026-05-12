SongProof Reaches Artists in 40+ Countries Within Months of Launch, Offering Blockchain-Based Music Ownership Protection

SongProof is a blockchain-backed platform that helps artists and songwriters instantly document music ownership.

Toronto-based platform records 500+ songs on two independent public blockchains as music copyright disputes continue to rise globally

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SongProof , a blockchain music ownership platform, has registered songs from artists across more than 40 countries since its launch. The platform addresses a growing need in the music industry for accessible, timestamped proof of creation — particularly as collaborative songwriting and AI-generated music continue to complicate ownership protection.SongProof anchors a cryptographic fingerprint of each uploaded song to two independent public blockchains — Polygon and Bitcoin OpenTimestamps — generating a tamper-evident certificate within seconds. The platform helps creators establish proof of ownership before sharing ideas, sending demos, or entering the studio.“Instantly safeguarding my songs is a total game changer.”— Casey James, Billboard Top 10 artist and American Idol finalist“SongProof gives me instant, legally solid proof of ownership.”— Crisantes, producer and songwriterThe platform's built-in split sheet tool allows co-writers to document ownership percentages from the earliest stages of collaboration — before demos are shared or studio sessions begin."Ownership disputes often start not from bad intentions, but from undocumented early conversations," said Nadim Rahman, Co-Founder and CEO of SongProof. "We built SongProof so that documenting a song takes less time than recording it."SongProof complements — not replaces — formal copyright registration, providing an early, verifiable record of authorship. The platform is currently used by independent artists, producers, and songwriters, with a professional tier targeting labels and publishers in development."SongProof is a game-changer for music creators."— Michael Krompass, multi-platinum producer and CEO of BCMG RecordsSongProof is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The platform is available at songproof.com, on the App Store, and on Google Play. First song registration is free.

Showcasing SongProof App

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