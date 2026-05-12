SQL Power Group Announces SupTech AI, Bringing the Power of 'Advanced AI' to Financial Supervision

SupTech AI empowers supervisory teams to harness advanced machine learning directly within the secure, configurable environment they already trust.

We’ve taken the world’s most comprehensive supervisory platform and equipped it with full-blown AI capabilities” — Sam Selim, Founder & CEO

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SQL Power Group, the global leader in Supervisory (SupTech) Technology and advanced analytics, today announced the launch of SupTech AI , a major advancement in supervisory technology. This new, fully comprehensive AI functionality is now integrated within the company’s flagship SupTech Hub , delivering intelligent, explainable, and secure artificial intelligence purpose-built for financial regulators.As financial authorities face unprecedented complexity from surging data volumes and evolving risks to tighter reporting timelines—SupTech AI empowers supervisory teams to harness advanced machine learning directly within the secure, configurable environment they already trust. This new capability transforms the SupTech Hub into a complete, on-premise solution for regulators seeking to augment their supervisory expertise with defensible, auditable AI.“We’ve taken the world’s most comprehensive supervisory platform and equipped it with full-blown AI capabilities,” said Sam Selim, Founder & CEO of SQL Power Group. “This is not a separate tool. It is a powerful, embedded AI functionality that lives securely within your network, making our proven fully configurable, on-premise SupTech solution more intelligent than ever. With SQL Power, Regulators can now leverage the power of AI without compromising on security, control, or explainability - allowing them to do much more with less resources!”SupTech AI extends the SQL Power SupTech Hub with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that integrate seamlessly with existing regulatory data environments. Built on SQL Power Group’s deep expertise in financial data transformation and business intelligence, it enables supervisory authorities to:- Detect emerging risks earlier through advanced pattern recognition and behavioural anomaly detection across institutions and sectors- Make better use of your scarce resources by leveraging AI to consume all relevant available data in seconds to derive the right decision/recommendation.- Focus supervisory effort where it matters most using dynamic risk scoring and automated case prioritisation- Strengthen decision-making with full transparency through explainable models, complete audit trails, and human-in-the-loop workflowsFully Comprehensive, Fully Configurable, and Secure by DesignBuilt for the stringent demands of regulatory environments, SupTech AI is a secure, on-premise solution that operates entirely within a regulator’s own network. It offers role-based access controls, complete auditability of AI outputs, and rigorous model validation—ensuring supervisory authorities remain in full control. The SupTech Hub’s renowned configurability extends to its new AI capabilities, allowing regulators to tailor models and workflows to their precise frameworks and use cases.SupTech AI supports a wide range of supervisory objectives, including:1. Prudential supervision,2. Fit & Proper assessments,3. Market conduct surveillance,4. AML/CFT monitoring support, and5. Risk-based determination of onsite examination priorities.About SQL Power GroupFounded in 1989, SQL Power Group Inc. is a global application software firm specializing in Financial Regulation, Digital Transformation, and Advanced Analytics. SQL Power is at the forefront of regulatory software innovation, rolling out the world's first fully-integrated XBRL-based data collection, risk management, case management, and advanced analytics solution in 2009. The platform integrates easily with existing regulators’ legacy systems and evolves seamlessly alongside changes to Global Financial Standards and customer needs.

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