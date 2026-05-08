Broadcast Management Group Adds AI to Its Fully Managed Media Asset Management Service

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AI capabilities, including auto-tagging, speech-to-text, facial and object recognition, and smart search, now come standard in BMG’s turnkey, fully managed MAM

Most teams don’t need another AI tool to evaluate, license, and integrate. They need AI that just works within the system they already use” — Mohammad Ataya

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG), a leading provider of broadcast managed services , today announced a major AI expansion to its fully managed Media Asset Management (MAM) service . The release adds AI-powered auto-tagging, speech-to-text transcription, facial and object recognition, smart search, and content recommendations, all delivered as part of BMG’s existing turnkey managed MAM, with no platform swap, new licensing, or in-house AI build required of the customer.Most media teams, whether running a legacy MAM or still working from shared drives, face the same core problem: content that’s hard to find, reuse, and monetize. AI changes the economics of that work. With these new capabilities active in BMG’s managed MAM, customers immediately gain auto-generated metadata, transcript-level search, and recognition of people, logos, and objects, without staffing an AI team or running their own models."Most teams don’t need another AI tool to evaluate, license, and integrate. They need AI that just works within the system they already use," said Mohammad Ataya, Director of Media Asset Management at BMG. "We’ve made AI a native part of our managed MAM. Customers don’t buy more software; they get auto-tagging, transcription, recognition, and smart search turned on within the platform we already run for them, with one partner and one SLA across the whole stack."What’s New in BMG’s AI-Powered MAMThe new AI capabilities are deployed and operated by BMG’s team from its Cloud Network Operations Center (NOC) in Washington, D.C., on BMG’s multitenant cloud infrastructure and the Grass Valley AMPP platform. Existing managed MAM customers receive the AI services as a standard upgrade, and new customers can be onboarded in days rather than the months required for a traditional in-house MAM and AI build.The expanded service now includes:• AI-Powered Auto-Tagging and Metadata Enrichment: Automatically applies relevant metadata to images, video, and audio, reducing manual tagging and improving content discoverability.• Speech-to-Text Transcription: AI transcribes spoken content in video and audio files, making it keyword-searchable.• Facial and Object Recognition: Identifies people, logos, locations, and objects in media assets for faster, more accurate retrieval.• Smart Search: Context-aware, AI-driven search that surfaces the most relevant results.• Content Recommendations: AI suggests related and previously used assets, helping teams reuse content instead of recreating it.• 24/7 Monitoring and Operations: BMG’s Cloud NOC in Washington, D.C., provides continuous monitoring, active workflow management, broadcast-grade redundancy and failover, and a single SLA across the entire stack — so customers don’t need to staff or run the platform themselves.• Full Integration with Existing Infrastructure & Migration Services: Seamless integration with playout, archive, editing, marketing tools, CMS, and distribution workflows — plus BMG-led migration and onboarding for customers consolidating from legacy MAMs, shared drives, or unmanaged storage.BMG offers a free Media Asset Management (MAM) Assessment to help organizations benchmark their current environment, including AI readiness, and map a turnkey path to BMG’s managed service.

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