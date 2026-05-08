Pin's new AI recruiting CRM unifies sourcing, outreach, scheduling, and pipeline management in one AI-native Kanban workflow with 120+ ATS integrations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new AI-native recruiting CRM unifies AI candidate sourcing, automated outreach, and AI interview scheduling in a single Kanban pipeline with AI-powered candidate cards, stale-candidate alerts, and 120+ ATS integrations.

NEW YORK - May 8, 2026 - Pin (pin.com), an AI-powered recruiting assistant, today launched its AI recruiting CRM, a Kanban-style pipeline that automates candidate tracking from first touch to signed offer. The new recruiting CRM unifies Pin's AI candidate sourcing, automated outreach, and AI interview scheduling capabilities in a single recruiting workflow, delivering 3x faster pipeline velocity than traditional applicant tracking workflows.

The launch closes a structural gap in modern recruiting stacks. Most in-house talent acquisition teams and staffing agencies run AI sourcing tools, applicant tracking systems, and recruiting outreach platforms in parallel, with no connective layer to track candidates as they move between stages. Pipeline leakage, slower time-to-hire, and fragmented candidate data are the predictable result, with recruiters spending hours reconciling information across disconnected tools to fill a single role.

Pin's AI recruiting CRM consolidates the recruiting workflow into one visual pipeline. Recruiters drag and drop candidates across custom pipeline stages, while AI-powered candidate cards generate concise summaries and surface next-step recommendations pulled from each candidate's full multi-source profile. Stale-candidate AI alerts notify recruiters the moment a candidate has gone too long without movement, preventing the silent pipeline drop-off that erodes recruiting team performance. The recruiting CRM ships with native integrations across 120+ applicant tracking systems, allowing teams to layer Pin's recruiting automation on top of an existing ATS without ripping it out. Pin users report a 90% reduction in manual sourcing time, 5x better outreach response rates than industry averages, and an average of 12 hours per week saved on sourcing and outreach combined. Open positions filled through Pin close in an average of 14 days, the fastest time-to-fill of any AI recruiting platform.

The AI recruiting CRM is purpose-built for both in-house talent acquisition teams and staffing agencies. In-house recruiters use Pin to manage high-volume hiring across multiple departments, with custom pipeline stages mirroring each role's interview loop. Recruiting agencies use Pin to manage multiple client engagements simultaneously, with separate pipelines per client and shared visibility across the recruiting team. The multi-channel team inbox keeps recruiters, hiring managers, and account leads aligned on candidate status without leaving the platform.

"Most recruiting teams are not lacking tools. They are lacking a system that ties them together," said Steven Lu, CEO & Co-Founder at Pin. "The AI recruiting CRM is the connective tissue, turning sourcing, outreach, scheduling, and candidate pipeline management into one continuous workflow, so a candidate identified on Monday never falls through the cracks by Friday."

"I jumped into Pin solo toward the end of 2025 and closed out the year with over $1M in billings during just the final 4 months - no team, no agency," said Nick Poloni, President at Cascadia Search Group.

Key Facts

- AI recruiting CRM with Kanban-style visual pipeline from first touch to signed offer

- Custom pipeline stages with drag-and-drop candidate movement

- AI-powered candidate cards with auto-generated summaries and next-step recommendations

- Stale-candidate AI alerts to prevent pipeline leakage

- 120+ native applicant tracking system integrations

- 3x faster pipeline velocity vs. traditional applicant tracking

- 90% reduction in manual sourcing time (Pin 2026 user survey)

- 14-day average time-to-fill, the fastest of any AI recruiting platform

- 5x better outreach response rates than industry averages

- 12 hours per week saved per recruiter on sourcing and outreach combined

- 850M+ candidate profiles in Pin's multi-source candidate database

- 4.8/5 G2 rating, the highest-rated AI recruiting software on G2

- Free tier available with no credit card required, paid plans from $100/mo

Why This Matters

Recruiting CRM software has historically been a static system of record, requiring manual data entry, manual stage updates, and manual follow-up. AI-native recruiting CRM software changes that model: candidate data populates automatically from AI candidate sourcing, pipeline movement triggers automated candidate outreach, and stale-candidate AI alerts surface action items before opportunities go cold. For in-house talent acquisition teams managing high-volume hiring, and for recruiting agencies tracking multiple client requisitions in parallel, the unified AI recruiting workflow eliminates the tool-switching tax that fragments recruiter productivity. Pin is the only AI recruiting platform that combines AI candidate sourcing, automated outreach, AI interview scheduling, and recruiting CRM functionality in a single product, backed by a 95% user satisfaction rate.

About Pin

Pin (pin.com) is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that automates sourcing, outreach, and scheduling. Founded by Steven Lu, who built and sold Interseller to Greenhouse. Backed by Expa Ventures. Free tier available; plans from $100/mo.

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