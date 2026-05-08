Wyzr App Founders Build First AI Driven Smart Home for Seniors in Southern California

Wyzr Smart Home

Two Female Tech Founders Design the Blueprint for Aging in Place

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Two Founders Built a Blueprint for Aging in America

Wyzr Smart Home Proves Age Tech Works Best When Founders Design for Their Own Parents

Roughly 11,000 Americans turn 65 every day. Seventy-five percent want to age at home. Yet the infrastructure to support that wish remains broken: medication reminders from one vendor, fall detection from another, meals from a third, activities from a fourth. Two founders of a social connection app decided to solve this fragmentation the way most breakthrough companies do—by building what they desperately needed for their own aging parents. The result is a 2-bedroom smart home that integrates AI-powered safety, professional care coordination, and community access into a unified living model. It's a working case study in what happens when innovation is rooted in genuine necessity rather than market speculation.

The timing matters. The age tech market has exploded—AARP's AgeTech Collaborative now includes 700+ companies that have raised nearly $1 billion in the past four years. Yet as The New York Times recently reported, most solutions remain fragmented and difficult to navigate. Meanwhile, the caregiver burden is reaching a breaking point. A neurosurgeon profiled by the Times manages her mother's Alzheimer's care from 30 minutes away while working 60-70 hour weeks. Millions of Americans face the same impossible equation.

"We built the Wyzr App because our parents needed to stay socially connected," says Carolyn, Wyzr co-founder. "But as we watched them navigate aging, we realized that social connection was only one piece of the puzzle. They needed safe homes, coordinated care, activities, and dignity. All of that was scattered. We thought: what if it wasn't?"

Privacy Over Surveillance: The Ethics Matter

The smart home doesn't use cameras. It uses motion sensors and ambient monitoring—a distinction that Dr. Clara Berridge, who studies age tech ethics at the University of Washington, emphasizes in the Times article as essential. "It is really important for caregivers to recognize that using these new technologies can represent greater intrusion into someone's life."

The Wyzr Smart Home instead integrates:

• Fall detection and emergency response (ambient sensors, not surveillance)

• Medication reminders (voice-activated digital support, not automatic dispensers)

• Voice-activated home control (technology that responds, not technology that monitors)

• AI companion for connection (addressing isolation, not replacing human relationship)

• Professional care coordination (integrated, not fragmented)

What Age Tech Gets Wrong (And Why This Gets It Right)

The Times article features 90-year-old Bill Castellano, who uses an AI companion robot. His daughter reports: "I do not have to track everything all the time and be overbearing. He has his independence, and I have peace of mind."

This is the insight Carolyn and Joy built on: age tech only works when it preserves autonomy. Most solutions fail because they prioritize caregiver control over resident independence.

"Our parents taught us that aging in place can't just be about safety," explains Joy, Wyzr co-founder. "It has to be about living. That means community, activities, new friendships, and the freedom to reinvent yourself at 70, 80, or 90."

From Social App to Housing: The Evolution of a Mission

The Wyzr App launched on the premise that social isolation is a public health crisis for older adults. It matches singles and couples to shared activities. But the founders quickly realized: connection alone wasn't enough if people couldn't live safely at home, afford care, or access community.

The smart home is the logical next step. It's purpose-built for what aging in place actually requires:

• Technology that prevents isolation (AI companion, activities access, 250+ clubs and programs)

• Technology that prevents falls (motion sensors, emergency dispatch)

• Technology that enables independence (voice control, reminder systems, smart appliances)

• Professional care coordination (licensed health care provider on retainer, not fragmented vendors)

• Quality of life (designer finishes, meals in two restaurants, housekeeping, transportation—all included)

The all-inclusive model eliminates decision fatigue. There's no choosing between paying for meals or medication management. Everything is integrated.

Why This Matters Beyond Real Estate

This isn't a real estate story, though it happens to be set in a home. It's a story about how founder insight can reshape an entire market category.

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