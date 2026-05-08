NAVIFOR Announces FY25 Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year at Hall of Heroes

SUFFOLK – Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) recognized the Navy’s top Information Warfare (IW) Sailors during the fiscal year 2025 Type Commander (TYCOM) Sailor of the Year ceremony, held Friday, May 8, at the Suffolk Federal Complex, Hall of Heroes.

The annual event celebrates the sustained superior performance, leadership, and dedication of the top First-Class Petty Officers across the global Information Warfare domain. Candidates are evaluated on a rigorous set of criteria, including operational impact, command climate contributions, and technical expertise.

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, NAVIFOR, served as the guest speaker for the event, highlighting the critical role these Sailors play in the Navy's strategic mission.

"It is an absolute privilege to be here today to recognize six phenomenal First-Class Petty Officers who embody the very best of our Information Warfare Force. From Fleets, to training groups, to weather and intelligence centers, you have proven yourselves not just as technical experts, but as transformative leaders. I am incredibly proud of what they have accomplished, and I am honored to serve alongside you." said Vernazza. " Whether you are a Cryptologic Technician delivering effects in cyberspace, an Intelligence Specialist providing adversary insight, an Aerographer’s Mate forecasting the battlespace, or a yeoman whose work is critical to operational readiness—you are the ones delivering that edge. You are the warriors who enable decision advantage, provide battlespace awareness, assured command and control, and deliver integrated fires. You are the ones who ensure victory in an environment where the Information Warfare fight precedes every other action."

This year’s competition featured six exceptional finalists, divided into Sea and Shore components, representing the very best of the commands that they serve.

The 2025 NAVIFOR Shore Sailor of the Year finalists are: Yeoman 1st Class (IW/SW) Tailor Hayes, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. TENTH Fleet Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class (IW/AW/EXW) Joshua Gonzalez, Fleet Weather Center Norfolk, Detachment Washington, D.C. Intelligence Specialist 1st Class (IW/SW/AW) Andrew Picard, Naval Information Warfare Training Group - Norfolk

The 2025 NAVIFOR Sea Sailor of the Year finalists are: Intelligence Specialist 1st Class (IW/EXW/SW/AW) Andromeda Aravena Commander, Naval Information Warfare Training Group - Detachment Washington, D.C. Cryptologic Technician - Collection 1st Class (IW/SW/AW) Teresha Baker, Navy Information Operations Detachment - NIOD Groton Intelligence Specialist 1st Class (IW/EXW) Hillary Powell, Brooks Center for Maritime Intelligence - Office of Naval Intelligence

NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Augustine C. Cooper spent the week leading up to the ceremony mentoring the candidates, overseeing the final selection boards, and participating in heritage events across the Hampton Roads area.

"The journey to this stage is a testament to your relentless pursuit of excellence, your innovative spirit, and your deep commitment to our core values," said Cooper.

"When I look at these finalists, I see the trailblazers who are guiding our Information Warfare domain today—from seabed to space. I see the leaders who will guide us through the challenges of tomorrow, who will innovate and adapt, and who will continually sharpen our warfighting edge."

The Sailors selected as the TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year will go on to be meritoriously advanced to Chief Petty Officer.

Although all six Sailors were exceptional, only two could be named TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year.

Cryptologic Technician - Collection 1st Class (IW/SW/AW) Teresha Baker, Navy Information Operations Detachment - NIOD Groton, was named the 2025 NAVIFOR Sea Sailor of the Year.

“This award means my Sailors gave their all. My leadership helped develop me so I could be the best for my junior Sailors and my peers,” said Baker. “We all make a difference, and we all strive to be the best we can be.”

Baker also thanked her family and command.

“I want to thank my husband, my family, my NIOC-Groton detachment family and my mentor, they are the reason I am here today,” she said.

Intelligence Specialist 1st Class (IW/SW/AW) Andrew Picard, Naval Information Warfare Training Group - Norfolk, was named the Shore Sailor of the Year.

“It’s the culmination of ten years of hard work and a testament to the mission. It shows the vital role NIWTG plays for the Fleet and the Force,” said Picard. “I wouldn’t have gotten here without the support of my leadership and my Sailors hard work.”

Picard also gave a special thanks to those that helped him to earn SOY honors.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my wife, Christan, and my daughter, Arwen, for their unwavering support. I also want to express my gratitude to the NIWTG Triad, the N32 shop, and my mentor, ISC Jesica Murphy, along with everyone else who has had an impact on my career along the way” he said.

The Navy’s Sailor of the Year program is a time-honored tradition established in 1972 by then-Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. It recognizes superior performance by individual Sailors who best embody the Navy Core Values.

NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our commands, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready Information Warfare forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.

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