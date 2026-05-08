Smile Spirits Wins Platinum Medal at 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards for Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda

Smile Spirits Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda wins Platinum at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards, one of the largest and most competitive spirits competitions in the U.S. Smile Spirits Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda RTD Cocktail features a premium vodka base, tropical citrus flavor, and clean finish. Smile Spirits Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda served ice cold at the beach, showcasing the brand’s tropical flavor profile and “Vacation in a Can” lifestyle.

Smile Spirits earns Platinum honors at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards for its Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda RTD Cocktail.

We created Smile Spirits to deliver real bar-quality cocktails in a can, and earning Platinum at the L.A. Spirits Awards validates that mission.” — Mitchell Bailey, Founder of Smile Spirits

SAN DIEGO, ID, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile Spirits , the rapidly growing premium ready-to-drink cocktail brand known for its bar-to-can vodka cocktails, has been awarded a Platinum Medal at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards for its flagship Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda RTD Cocktail.The L.A. Spirits Awards (LASA) is one of the largest and most competitive spirits competitions in the United States, recognizing excellence across the global beverage industry through blind tastings conducted by an experienced and diverse panel of judges.The competition’s highest distinction, Platinum, is reserved exclusively for products that receive unanimous Gold nominations from the judging panel — making it one of the most difficult honors to achieve within the competition.“We created Smile Spirits to bring a true cocktail experience into a can without the artificial aftertaste consumers have come to expect from most RTDs,” said Mitchell Bailey, Founder of Smile Spirits. “Receiving a Platinum award from a respected competition like LASA validates what we’ve believed from day one — quality matters, flavor matters, and consumers are ready for something better.”Smile Spirits’ Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda has quickly become one of the brand’s standout flavors, known for its bright tropical citrus profile, clean finish, and premium vodka base. The award further strengthens Smile Spirits’ momentum as the company continues expanding distribution throughout California and additional markets nationwide.The 2026 judging panel featured a new generation of industry professionals, including beverage directors, bartenders, buyers, and hospitality experts selected to better reflect evolving consumer preferences and modern drinking culture.Smile Spirits currently offers a lineup of premium 7% ABV canned vodka cocktails, including:• Pineapple Orange Vodka Soda• Cranberry Vodka Soda• Lemonade Tea Vodka• Spicy Vodka Mule• Espresso MartiniBuilt around the brand philosophy “Cocktails That Don’t Suck,” Smile Spirits continues gaining attention through retail expansion, music festival activations, sports partnerships, and consumer-focused experiences that blend premium cocktail quality with approachable lifestyle branding.For more information, visit Smile Spirits on social media at @smile.spirits.Media Contact:Smile Spiritsinfo@smilespirits.com

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